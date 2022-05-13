With any electronic device mixed with water the #1 advice is don't power it up and remove power & battery ASAP. The second rule is get the contamination out without delay. If you leave it two weeks or a month, the corrosion can be too sever, particularly with acidic drinks and salt water.

A lot of electronics (optic's & moving parts aside) can tolerate being immersed in (fresh) water provided it is 100% dry and contamination free before you power it up. I have gotten a couple of laptops working again after having cups of drink spilt in them, just by cleaning the Mobo and replacing the keyboard ($30 from Aliexpress etc). Once water gets in behind an LCD, it will never be the same, but it will often still work good enough to use & recover the data.

Unfortunately many people can't resist trying things out while they're is still wet inside and the liquid is still shorting everything, which is usually terminal.