This morning my daughter spilt liquid on the laptop keyboard.
I got blue screen and now when I turn it on I get no bootable device.
Assume it’s f’ked the hard drive??
Is there anything I can do?
Take it to a computer repair shop and ask them to take a look
take it to a LAPTOP repair SPECIALIST
It will need to be stripped & cleaned .
If youre lucky , you may get away with only needing a new keyboard .
Or maybe it you should mix both - take to a specialist. If the repair is less than your insurance minimum, do it. If more and the repair will be only good enough for you to copy content out of it, lodge a claim with insurance company to get a new one - and see that they pay the repair so you can recover the data (they may not do it, saying you should have backup).
Turn off the power as quick as - then take it to a specialist for cleaning and repair.
Thanks for the replies.
Where are you is always handy in a post so we know how best to assist you :-)
I'm in North Auckland, I was more curious to know if there was any tips or tricks to minimize any damage and troubleshoot how widespread the damage was.. hard drive only etc.
I've made an enquiry with insurance. I can't take it immediately to a tech store so will check what my excess is and if they'll cover it and go from there
With any electronic device mixed with water the #1 advice is don't power it up and remove power & battery ASAP. The second rule is get the contamination out without delay. If you leave it two weeks or a month, the corrosion can be too sever, particularly with acidic drinks and salt water.
A lot of electronics (optic's & moving parts aside) can tolerate being immersed in (fresh) water provided it is 100% dry and contamination free before you power it up. I have gotten a couple of laptops working again after having cups of drink spilt in them, just by cleaning the Mobo and replacing the keyboard ($30 from Aliexpress etc). Once water gets in behind an LCD, it will never be the same, but it will often still work good enough to use & recover the data.
Unfortunately many people can't resist trying things out while they're is still wet inside and the liquid is still shorting everything, which is usually terminal.