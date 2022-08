Daughter has a Samsung tablet which appeared to stop working.

Gave it a charge overnight, but still appeared to be dead. Plugged it into my PC anyway, and to my surprise, the PC recognized it and showed me the device. So appears the actual tablet is running, but the screen has failed.

What would I be looking at cost wise to get that resolved ? Its about 3 years old, cant recall exactly which model, was about $400 at the time of purchase.