I glued a hard drive magnet to the back of an old 8" asus vivotab. I left Windows on it even though it ran like poo. I had firefox opening automatically on boot, running in full screen mode (F11), and a tab switching addon cycling between DAKboard, Windy.com and a couple of other tabs that escape me. Set the tabs so FF would always open with them. Slapped it on the side of the fridge and routed the power cable behind the fridge.

Went pretty well, would probably work better for you with the larger screen. It was a bit pokey to read on the 8" unit. Not sure what the free tier of DAKboard gets you now, since my tablet died I've seen several emails from them that I skimmed over that sounded like free version had less features now.