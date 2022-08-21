I'm not quite sure what would work with your device as I only have experience with M1 macs.

Just check the specification of the iPad usb-c port to see what it can take (thunderbolt4, usb4, dp alt mode etc) then you can make a decision on the type of dock and how much power your dock needs to supply to the ipad.

The only good docks I know of take a sepeperate power feed to maintain bandwidth and be able to take on enough power load for the device at the same time.

I run a Kensington TB4 dock for all my laptops (macbook m1, surface laptop, xps 15) and it supplies around 90w, monitor connects into one of the thunderbolt ports at the back.

If the iPad has TB4 support then most TB4 docks should be able to power it and deliver the necessary bandwidth, the only issue you may run into it connecting 2 or more external monitors if thats required.

TB4 has 40gbps bandwidth compard to Usb-c 3.2 of 10gbps