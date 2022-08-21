I have a 4K usb-c monitor that can supply power to my laptop, however because it uses USB 10Gbps most of the bandwidth is used up by the 4K 60Hz signal, leaving only enough bandwidth for the monitors built-in USB hub to run at 480Mbps, I can drop the resolution or refresh rate to get 5Gbps but I don't want to do that, so I'm after a dock, but I want a dock that can be powered by the monitor. All the docks I've seen plug into a wall plug directly and feed video via HDMI/DisplayPort. I want to keep cable clutter down so am after a dock that can supply video via a USB-C port while also taking power from that same port, does such a thing exist?
The device I want to plug in is an M1 iPad Pro (running iPadOS 16 with stage manager).