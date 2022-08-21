Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersUSB-C Dock: Does what I'm looking for exist?
IronH

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299214 21-Aug-2022 12:54
Send private message quote this post

I have a 4K usb-c monitor that can supply power to my laptop, however because it uses USB 10Gbps most of the bandwidth is used up by the 4K 60Hz signal, leaving only enough bandwidth for the monitors built-in USB hub to run at 480Mbps, I can drop the resolution or refresh rate to get 5Gbps but I don't want to do that, so I'm after a dock, but I want a dock that can be powered by the monitor. All the docks I've seen plug into a wall plug directly and feed video via HDMI/DisplayPort. I want to keep cable clutter down so am after a dock that can supply video via a USB-C port while also taking power from that same port, does such a thing exist?

 

The device I want to plug in is an M1 iPad Pro (running iPadOS 16 with stage manager).

Create new topic
Starlith
132 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2957262 21-Aug-2022 13:36
Send private message quote this post

I'm not quite sure what would work with your device as I only have experience with M1 macs.

 

Just check the specification of the iPad usb-c port to see what it can take (thunderbolt4, usb4, dp alt mode etc) then you can make a decision on the type of dock and how much power your dock needs to supply to the ipad.

 

The only good docks I know of take a sepeperate power feed to maintain bandwidth and be able to take on enough power load for the device at the same time.

 

I run a Kensington TB4 dock for all my laptops (macbook m1, surface laptop, xps 15) and it supplies around 90w, monitor connects into one of the thunderbolt ports at the back.

 

If the iPad has TB4 support then most TB4 docks should be able to power it and deliver the necessary bandwidth, the only issue you may run into it connecting 2 or more external monitors if thats required.

 

TB4 has 40gbps bandwidth compard to Usb-c 3.2 of 10gbps

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
IronH

366 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2957288 21-Aug-2022 15:34
Send private message quote this post

M1 ipad has thunderbolt/usb4 which can handle 40Gbps, and only requires 30W of power, my 43” 4k monitor delivers 90W iirc.

 

I specifically want a dock (or dongle) that can take the power from the monitor and supply it to the connected device while simultaneously taking the video output from the device and supply it to the monitor all on the one cable. I’ve done a lot of googling but cant find anything so not sure such a dock/dongle even exists.

 

My intention is to try using my ipad as a laptop/desktop replacement when ipados 16 comes out of beta. With ipad m1 getting proper external display support and multitasking I think I can finally do 99% of what I do on my macbook pro. But I really need a dock to be able to connect things like external ssd’s at full speed. 

 

fwiw this is my clean/minimal setup, hence why I’m trying to keep cables to a minimum.

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 