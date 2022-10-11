Time to upgrade and was somewhat surprosed how well my 9yo laptop specs stack up or am I missing something?



SAMSUNG CHRONOS 7 TOUCH (NP780Z5E-S01UB), i7-3635QM 2.4GHz, 8GB, 1TB, 1GB ATI Radeon

Only mod in that time was swapping in a 500GB SSD when the 1TB harddisk kicked the bucket.

Any recommendations for an upgrade?

14-15inch display

USB C monitor/power connection

Preferably 2TB SSD not less than 1TB

Budget 2-3K I guess (dont mind less if thats a thing though)

I have a fairly high spec HP Elitebook for work that works fine - nothing special either way. Intel i7 - 8650U 1.9GHz @ 2.11GHz, 16GB RAM.

Pro - no fuss seems functional with thing like USB C power/monitor single plug

Con - several colleagues needed replacement including batteries swelling and popping the cases on a couple

No gaming but some video editing.

Or should I be holding out for something in particular at a big sale event.....

Cheers