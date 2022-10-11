Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computers$3k to spend on a replacement laptop - suggestions
abrowndog

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#300884 11-Oct-2022 18:21
Send private message

Time to upgrade and was somewhat surprosed how well my 9yo laptop specs stack up or am I missing something?

 


SAMSUNG CHRONOS 7 TOUCH (NP780Z5E-S01UB), i7-3635QM 2.4GHz, 8GB, 1TB, 1GB ATI Radeon
Only mod in that time was swapping in a 500GB SSD when the 1TB harddisk kicked the bucket.

 

Any recommendations for an upgrade?
14-15inch display
USB C monitor/power connection
Preferably 2TB SSD not less than 1TB
Budget 2-3K I guess (dont mind less if thats a thing though)

 

I have a fairly high spec HP Elitebook for work that works fine - nothing special either way. Intel i7 - 8650U 1.9GHz @ 2.11GHz, 16GB RAM.  
Pro - no fuss seems functional with thing like USB C power/monitor single plug
Con - several colleagues needed replacement including batteries swelling and popping the cases on a couple

 

No gaming but some video editing.

 

Or should I be holding out for something in particular at a big sale event.....

 

Cheers

Create new topic
nztim
2412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2980737 11-Oct-2022 18:51
Send private message quote this post

If you have that kind of money get an HP Zbook Firefly 14 G9

Or 15 id you want a laager screen, touch and dedicated graphics will get you close to 3K




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 