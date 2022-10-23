Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302030 23-Oct-2022 22:02
My son is at varsity and needs a replacement laptop.
He's looking at these two here.

The thing is, neither he or I can tell the difference when comparing the specifications. Going to HPs site I can see there is a be0221 and a be0223 model but the 0222 isn't there.
On pbts site they look almost identical

On the off chance someone has time and sees this, it would be great to get some extra insight on this

Laptop a
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB130222S/HP-Pavilion-Aero-13-be0222AU-Laptop-133-WQXGA-AMD

Laptop b

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB130221/HP-Pavilion-Aero-13-be0221AU-Laptop-133-WQXGA-AMD

  #2987063 23-Oct-2022 22:24
Going by the MPN 577X4PA-512GSSD I would say it is customised build (256GB to 512GB SSD storage) by PB Tech also seeing it is limited units/online-only and is on sale whereas the 0221 is specced at the factory by HP and not on sale.

 

You could probably expect the box to be re-sealed but then I don't know the implications (if you were after someone who works there to explain sorry I'm not the one)

  #2987087 24-Oct-2022 08:03
My son had a chat to one of the pbt ppl. The upsized SSD was one of the possibilities given. Tbh I dont remember the others.
I found that strange, in that it seems like effort for v Little gain.

The 0221 is on sale ~2 .2 k down to ~1.8k

And the non sale price disparity tween the two lts is ~500 dollars. That seems more than an SSD replacement would be worth?


Implications: I assume you mean manufacturer warranty or something else. That had popped into my head also


Thanks for your time in helping.

