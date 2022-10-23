My son is at varsity and needs a replacement laptop.
He's looking at these two here.
The thing is, neither he or I can tell the difference when comparing the specifications. Going to HPs site I can see there is a be0221 and a be0223 model but the 0222 isn't there.
On pbts site they look almost identical
On the off chance someone has time and sees this, it would be great to get some extra insight on this
Laptop a
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB130222S/HP-Pavilion-Aero-13-be0222AU-Laptop-133-WQXGA-AMD
Laptop b
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB130221/HP-Pavilion-Aero-13-be0221AU-Laptop-133-WQXGA-AMD