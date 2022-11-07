jasonwaiheke

I am looking at laptop options for my senior year college students. They both do digital studies and have an interest in coding and robotics. This will also be an upgrade to their current Chromebooks which have served them well in their junior years. Unfortunately they can't do all they need on the Chromebook come their digital studies so it has to be done at school or by taking turns on the family PC. Also looking at something that will last with the interest of futureproofing what we get, this way so long as they look after them (which I am sure they will) they will last for another few years yet.

The two possibilities are (16GB RAM);

HP 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen3 16GB-RAM 256GB-SSD (15S-EQ2183AU) | Harvey Norman New Zealand

and

Buy the HP 15-dy2061ms 15.6" FHD Intel i5-1135G7 16GB 500GB SSD Win11Home 1yr... ( ) online - PBTech.co.nz

The three possibilities are (8GB RAM);

HP 15.6" AMD Athlon 3150u 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop - Noel Leeming

HP 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i5 8GB-RAM 256GB-SSD (15S-FQ4062TU) | Harvey Norman New Zealand (This was on special for $1,099.00 at the time I looked at it, which has now ended)

HP 15.6" FHD Intel Core i5-1235U 8GB RAM 1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Laptop - Noel Leeming

Although I am open to options.

Thoughts on any of these would be appreciated.