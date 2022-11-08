Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
StevieT

615 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302228 8-Nov-2022 17:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi there!

 

My current laptop (sent by a friend in the USA as a gift back in 2019): https://support.hp.com/ph-en/document/c06314131

 

I'm not too keen on another HP (this is the second HP I've had (along with an all-in-one printer etc device), and I have not been impressed by what I've experienced with their products. I see in other threads people suggest HP Probooks; the potential downside is a noisy fan.

 

After one laptop like this - https://www.fujitsu.com/nz/products/computing/pc/notebooks/lifebook-u7512/index.html [https://www.fujitsu.com/au/imagesgig5/ds-LIFEBOOK-U7512.pdf] - anyone work at Fujitsu NZ that could help me get that laptop, on the provisio the casing can be such that the laptop has a 17.3 (rather than 15.6") screen + keyboard modifications? (Note: I'm not a business, so if a sale can only occur through a business, could I get one to purchase it on my behalf?)

 

Otherwise, I'm after something with the following specs:

 

- Windows 11 Pro

 

- Intel Core i7-1270P

 

- 32GB DDR4 RAM

 

- 1TB SSD

 

- 17.3” screen

 

- 4G/5G

 

- Wifi 6

 

- Ethernet port

 

- Backlit keyboard with numeric pad

 

- 2x USB-C ports (with the ability to use power delivery to charge the laptop via a power bank)

 

- 3x USB-A ports

 

 

 

My budget is roughly NZD$2,700 incl GST + delivery. I was up in Taupo a few weeks back and checked with Tech Central if I couldn't get the Fujitsu laptop, how much a custom made laptop by them would cost. However, I never heard back from the person who gave me his card, after sending him an email requesting a quote.

 

The best laptop I've ever had was my Toshiba laptop - however, the now named Dynabook don't do 17.3" screen laptops in NZ, nor custom made laptops.

 

All suggestions welcome!

networkn
Networkn
28036 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993624 8-Nov-2022 18:23
Send private message quote this post

I'd be incredibly surprised if you can meet that budget for a spec like that. 

 

I personally wouldn't touch a Fujtisu laptop with a 5 ft bargepole. 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12158 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993633 8-Nov-2022 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Yup, as above... anything 17" is Min $3k straight away. 

 

Remember, everything is supply and demand at the moment, so pricing has sky rocketed for some stuff.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

