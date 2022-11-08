Hi there!

My current laptop (sent by a friend in the USA as a gift back in 2019): https://support.hp.com/ph-en/document/c06314131

I'm not too keen on another HP (this is the second HP I've had (along with an all-in-one printer etc device), and I have not been impressed by what I've experienced with their products. I see in other threads people suggest HP Probooks; the potential downside is a noisy fan.

After one laptop like this - https://www.fujitsu.com/nz/products/computing/pc/notebooks/lifebook-u7512/index.html [https://www.fujitsu.com/au/imagesgig5/ds-LIFEBOOK-U7512.pdf] - anyone work at Fujitsu NZ that could help me get that laptop, on the provisio the casing can be such that the laptop has a 17.3 (rather than 15.6") screen + keyboard modifications? (Note: I'm not a business, so if a sale can only occur through a business, could I get one to purchase it on my behalf?)

Otherwise, I'm after something with the following specs:

- Windows 11 Pro

- Intel Core i7-1270P

- 32GB DDR4 RAM

- 1TB SSD

- 17.3” screen

- 4G/5G

- Wifi 6

- Ethernet port

- Backlit keyboard with numeric pad

- 2x USB-C ports (with the ability to use power delivery to charge the laptop via a power bank)

- 3x USB-A ports

My budget is roughly NZD$2,700 incl GST + delivery. I was up in Taupo a few weeks back and checked with Tech Central if I couldn't get the Fujitsu laptop, how much a custom made laptop by them would cost. However, I never heard back from the person who gave me his card, after sending him an email requesting a quote.

The best laptop I've ever had was my Toshiba laptop - however, the now named Dynabook don't do 17.3" screen laptops in NZ, nor custom made laptops.

All suggestions welcome!