Just a heads up, obtained a new HP Probook 445 from work, was all working fine until it did a BIOS update....... now no touchpad at all.

BIOS dosent recognize any problems, but no touchpad response anyway, and Windows sees nothing wrong anywhere either. Done updates, run HP's update system etc etc even reinstalled Windows but no go.

So skip the latest BIOS update if on similar model.

So going for warranty... damn thing only 3 days old and had to do it while I'm working out of town...