danielparker

#302788 20-Dec-2022 16:34
Hi,

 

I'm looking for a laptop for traveling.. and looking for recommendations based on the following criteria:

 

Small and light (Thinking 13" screen or so). Laptop form factor. Non Touch screen. 

 

Powerful Intel CPU. Lots of cores.. 

 

SSD should be replicable NVME (As I will replace it with a 2TB one) 

 

16GB or More RAM

 

4 USB Ports (Either Type A or C.. or a mix.. doesn't matter) (USB Ports are for attaching card readers to take photographs from SD / CF cards.. multiple cards at a time)

 

Discrete GPU *NOT* needed

 

Ideally with built in Ethernet, and Thunderbolt.

 

It will run Ubuntu 22.04. 

 

Budget $2K - $4K.

 

Suggestions please :-)

 

Daniel

  #3012419 20-Dec-2022 17:24
Small and light maybe doesn't suit your i/o requirements. I would say a Surface of some kind with usb-c hub.

  #3012420 20-Dec-2022 17:29
I guess I need to define 'small and light'.. As small and as light as I can get without resorting to hubs etc.. (i.e <1.5kg.. 13" screen form factor)

 

The moment I need to carry dongles, hubs etc any weight advantage disappears (I already have to carry various card readers..)

 

 

  #3012422 20-Dec-2022 17:37
Seriously consider getting one of the Apple Silicon MacBooks. They're solid in build quality, the OS is very snappy and being a Unix based OS you can run most things that Ubuntu can run including things like the Adobe suite of apps. Also, if you want to run Ubuntu you can do that too in a VM at the same speed as running it on full hardware...

 

 

They're really impressive laptops. I personally have had powerful Windows / Linux laptops over the years and now have a base model M1 MacBook Pro (with 8gb of ram) and it is crazy quick, doesn't heat up and runs everything I throw at it while lasting close to 20hrs on battery and not even heating up or blasting the fans. In-fact, I swear I have not heard the fan on my 2yr old M1 MacBook ever...

 

For a SSD - you don't need this storage all the time. I normally don't opt for a huge amount of storage and instead use external NVMe storage or network / cloud storage depending on what I am doing. This can save you some serious coin and means you've got less to lose in case of a hardware failure. The Samsung T7 SSD's are tiny if you want extra fast storage or you can even build your own with a NVMe caddy.




