danielparker

Hi,
I'm looking for a laptop for traveling.. and looking for recommendations based on the following criteria:
Small and light (Thinking 13" screen or so). Laptop form factor. Non Touch screen.
Powerful Intel CPU. Lots of cores..
SSD should be replicable NVME (As I will replace it with a 2TB one)
16GB or More RAM
4 USB Ports (Either Type A or C.. or a mix.. doesn't matter) (USB Ports are for attaching card readers to take photographs from SD / CF cards.. multiple cards at a time)
Discrete GPU *NOT* needed
Ideally with built in Ethernet, and Thunderbolt.
It will run Ubuntu 22.04.
Budget $2K - $4K.
Suggestions please :-)
Daniel