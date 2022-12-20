danielparker

Seriously consider getting one of the Apple Silicon MacBooks. They're solid in build quality, the OS is very snappy and being a Unix based OS you can run most things that Ubuntu can run including things like the Adobe suite of apps. Also, if you want to run Ubuntu you can do that too in a VM at the same speed as running it on full hardware...

They're really impressive laptops. I personally have had powerful Windows / Linux laptops over the years and now have a base model M1 MacBook Pro (with 8gb of ram) and it is crazy quick, doesn't heat up and runs everything I throw at it while lasting close to 20hrs on battery and not even heating up or blasting the fans. In-fact, I swear I have not heard the fan on my 2yr old M1 MacBook ever...

For a SSD - you don't need this storage all the time. I normally don't opt for a huge amount of storage and instead use external NVMe storage or network / cloud storage depending on what I am doing. This can save you some serious coin and means you've got less to lose in case of a hardware failure. The Samsung T7 SSD's are tiny if you want extra fast storage or you can even build your own with a NVMe caddy.