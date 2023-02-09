I bought an M1 last Feb and last week it stopped turning on and charging. So I took it to the iStore shop in Takapuna (Auckland) since it's still within the 1 year.

They said it's got liquid damage so not covered. But I don't understand how that can be. I'm anal about not letting any liquid near the machine and have never allowed anything to spill on or near it.

When the laptop stopped working my first thought was "is the battery still working since it's not charging". The battery stop taking charging a little before it stopped powering up - could the battery have leaked by any chance? How could I confirm this?

Would anyone have been through something similar with Apple and perhaps know what I can do to try and dispute this or look for other solutions, please?