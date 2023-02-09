Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersMacbook M1 stopped charging and now doesn't start. So took it to the iStore.
new2nz

91 posts

Master Geek


#303421 9-Feb-2023 00:19
I bought an M1 last Feb and last week it stopped turning on and charging. So I took it to the iStore shop in Takapuna (Auckland) since it's still within the 1 year.

 

 

 

They said it's got liquid damage so not covered. But I don't understand how that can be. I'm anal about not letting any liquid near the machine and have never allowed anything to spill on or near it.

 

 

 

When the laptop stopped working my first thought was "is the battery still working since it's not charging". The battery stop taking charging a little before it stopped powering up - could the battery have leaked by any chance? How could I confirm this?

 

 

 

Would anyone have been through something similar with Apple and perhaps know what I can do to try and dispute this or look for other solutions, please?

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6713 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3033773 9-Feb-2023 01:40
Even if it was outside one year you should still be covered under CGA - provided there is no liquid ingress.




Dynamic
3440 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3033777 9-Feb-2023 05:36
Ask for proof of the liquid damage.  I'd guess they should be able to show you a photo of the 'tide' mark inside the machine.

 

IMHO the 'indicator' strips are not good enough.  My kids had some $300-ish Vodafone branded mobiles that stopped working and we were told water damage.  I bought some $500 Vodafone-branded mobiles as replacements, opened up the factory sealed packaging, and he both of them had indicator strips already triggered!!!!!  I politely but firmly did my 'nana.




Mehrts
700 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3033835 9-Feb-2023 09:56
Did you take it directly to the store, or did you get in touch with Apple first to schedule an appointment under warranty?

Definitely ask to see proof of said water ingress. If they only show the water indicator spots/strips and only one or two have been triggered, then I'd ask them to provide proof of water ingress on the board itself. Those water indication strips/spots can be very sensitive (too sensive IMO).



new2nz

91 posts

Master Geek


  #3033852 9-Feb-2023 10:30
Mehrts:

 

Did you take it directly to the store, or did you get in touch with Apple first to schedule an appointment under warranty?

Definitely ask to see proof of said water ingress. If they only show the water indicator spots/strips and only one or two have been triggered, then I'd ask them to provide proof of water ingress on the board itself. Those water indication strips/spots can be very sensitive (too sensitive IMO).

 



Thank you. we went directly to the store as it's the closed thing in this country to an official apple store.

I'll do that thank you. For you help.

new2nz

91 posts

Master Geek


  #3033853 9-Feb-2023 10:31
eracode:

 

Even if it was outside one year you should still be covered under CGA - provided there is no liquid ingress.

 

 

 

 

Thank you. I'll have to get proof from them.

new2nz

91 posts

Master Geek


  #3033855 9-Feb-2023 10:32
Dynamic:

 

Ask for proof of the liquid damage.  I'd guess they should be able to show you a photo of the 'tide' mark inside the machine.

 

IMHO the 'indicator' strips are not good enough. 

 

 

I'll do that thank you. I'll get some photographic evidence.

