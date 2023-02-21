Hi, looking for some advice please....hope someone can help :)



Our Dell Inspiron laptop has had the screen break off...bit of damage!

If I try to start via my work Dell dock the login screen comes up but

then it just goes black. Same thing happens if I just use an external monitor

via HDMI.

I assume it's toast.

It's a few years old and we just had the hard drive replaced a month ago.

We are unable to get a new machine till 20th April (that's payday for our crop).



We have an older Dell i5 PC, am I able to either put the hard drive in that or

use the laptop drive in an enclosure to boot off (I have an enclosure that it fits in).

Can we make the drive bootable without losing everything on it?



I'm grateful for any help or advice you can give!



Cheers,

David