MacGraphics

Hi,



I am just about to start a new job where I need to give powerpoint presentations and I need to buy a laptop.



I use an iMac 90% of the time but for this particular long term contract I need a laptop that literally only has to play ppwerpoints and I don't know anything about PCs.



I know I could get a MacBook but I don't need to upgrade my Mac yet and I don't want to invest in an expensive laptop if I don't have to.



So, what's a good brand? I want something as cheap as possible but does the job. I don't need bells and whistles, just something to plug into projectors and play .ppt



TIA folks.



