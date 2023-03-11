MacGraphics

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help an Apple girl out?
Hi,

I am just about to start a new job where I need to give powerpoint presentations and I need to buy a laptop.

I use an iMac 90% of the time but for this particular long term contract I need a laptop that literally only has to play ppwerpoints and I don't know anything about PCs.

I know I could get a MacBook but I don't need to upgrade my Mac yet and I don't want to invest in an expensive laptop if I don't have to.

So, what's a good brand? I want something as cheap as possible but does the job. I don't need bells and whistles, just something to plug into projectors and play .ppt

TIA folks.


Real cheap and dirty, you could get one of these for about $425, or a little more for a more modern system like this one for about $565. If you decide a Macbook might be the ticket, proper Apple refurbished M1 Macbook Airs are $1489 from Apple directly.




https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN150200/Lenovo-V15-G2-Business-Laptop-156-FHD-Intel-i5-113 would do the trick





