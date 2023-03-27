quickymart

I have an HP DV3-2139TX laptop, purchased from Harvey Norman in August 2009, so it's getting a bit long in the tooth now.

I really like HP laptops and would prefer to get another one of them, as my current one just keeps on going and going - but it's running a very old version of Windows (Vista) and it's time to update.

I've seen a few at Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming and have come across a couple that caught my eye (HP Envys look good), however I'm wary of getting a new machine and finding some of the apps I currently use don't work. I don't use the optical drive on my current laptop anymore, so no need for one of those on a potential new machine.

I also do voice recordings using Adobe Audition and it is absolutely imperative that it works on any new machine I get. I have a microphone with a 3.5mm connector and will most likely end up getting a USB adapter to use it on a new machine.

My queries:

- I've tested Adobe Audition on my Windows 10 desktop and it seems to work fine, but all new machines come with Windows 11, right? I can't request 10 to be installed? Vista had an option where the machine came with it installed and you could send away for a Windows 7 upgrade disk (from memory) to install at your leisure.

- has anyone got Adobe Audition working on Windows 11?

- would anyone know if this adapter would work on Windows 11 with a standard 3.5mm microphone? https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/audio/interface/headphone-amplifier/dac-combos/creative-sound-blaster-play-3usb-dac-amp-and-sound-card

- any issues/gotchas between Windows 10 and 11, for anyone who has used both?

Thanks in advance, will add more questions if and as I think of them 🙂