turtleattacks

Hi team,
I'm looking to clean all the dust and finger prints off our TV and laptop screens.
From research, Apple uses a product called Whoosh!.
Any suggestions?
I use Woosh! Bought it from Amazon US years ago, works fine. It's nothing special, but it's fine.
My screen came with a cloth made out of a semi-shiny material (I don't know what it is). Most of the time, it's good enough. Sometimes a little tap water is also needed to get the job done.
I've had this screen for ~2.5 years and it still looks like it's new.
A credit card. When they get dirty I buy a new one.
JK
Micro fibre cloth dampened by water, clean the grime off with that, buff out with the other side of the cloth. No-one needs anything more than that.
I use Panzerglass "Spray Twice a Day"
https://panzerglass.com/collections/spray/products/spray-twice-a-day-8-ml-100-ml-bundle?variant=32951016095882
