turtleattacks

What do you guys use to clean your screens?
Hi team, 

I'm looking to clean all the dust and finger prints off our TV and laptop screens. 

 

From research, Apple uses a product called Whoosh!

Any suggestions? 

I use Woosh! Bought it from Amazon US years ago, works fine. It's nothing special, but it's fine.

My screen came with a cloth made out of a semi-shiny material (I don't know what it is). Most of the time, it's good enough. Sometimes a little tap water is also needed to get the job done.

 

I've had this screen for ~2.5 years and it still looks like it's new.

A credit card. When they get dirty I buy a new one. 

 

JK



Micro fibre cloth dampened by water, clean the grime off with that, buff out with the other side of the cloth.  No-one needs anything more than that.

I use Panzerglass "Spray Twice a Day"

 

https://panzerglass.com/collections/spray/products/spray-twice-a-day-8-ml-100-ml-bundle?variant=32951016095882

 

 

 

 




