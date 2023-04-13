I need advice on which would be the best laptop for my granddaughter from my limited knowledge I would think the Toshiba would be better i7 = 4GB Ram v AMD =16GB Ram I would install windows 11 home and would also install SSD
@xyeovillian post links to them please as its easier to see the specs on them.
what will it be used for? and whats the budget?
Are these new laptops or second hand ?
From what I can find on the HP, suspect its 2nd hand/old .... https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c05367367
