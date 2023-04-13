Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersTOSHIBA Satellite L850 v HP Notebook - 15-af005au
xyeovillian

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#304205 13-Apr-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

I need advice on which would be the best laptop for my granddaughter from my limited knowledge I would think the Toshiba would be better i7 = 4GB Ram v AMD =16GB Ram I would install windows 11 home and would also install SSD

Create new topic
Jase2985
12073 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3063293 13-Apr-2023 17:15
Send private message quote this post

@xyeovillian post links to them please as its easier to see the specs on them.

 

what will it be used for? and whats the budget?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12482 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3063296 13-Apr-2023 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Are these new laptops or second hand ? 

 

From what I can find on the HP, suspect its 2nd hand/old ....   https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c05367367

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

        Website - Photo Gallery

 

Kiwiblast is now open for Lego and Hot Wheels!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 