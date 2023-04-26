I suspect I know the answer to this, but figure it better to check with those that know more than me...

I have an HP ZBook G8 that is a little over a year old. It has a 3 year onsite warranty (22 months remaining according to the HP online tool). I've never found the battery life to be that good on it but recently it seemed to go further downhill - I would get maybe 2-3 hours out of a charge. I very seldom do anything especially intensive on this machine, almost everything is in a browser or Office applications. Decided that rather than tinkering with settings, it would just be easiest to reset Windows. Perhaps foolishly, I didn't do a battery check/report before resetting.

This is the result of the HP battery check just now:

If I'm reading this right, in 1 year / 10% of its designed cycle count, it has lost ~25% of its designed charge capacity. I'm not thrilled about this, however I'm guessing there is nothing to be done and HP will say "normal wear and tear"? I can't find any kind of specs that say a battery should lose up to X% per year, anything more than X% is a fault.