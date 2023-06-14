Trying to fix an asus ux3... series notebook keyboard.



Not sure why but it just stops working with certain keys, then they will start working again. Nothing been spilt on it. It is fairly old (runs an i5-6300u).



Have run it in safe mode with same problem occuring. I figure the strokes are just intermittently not being recognised?



Is one of those lappies you gotta pull the whole thing apart to replace or even inspect the keyboard. ugggh.



Where would be the best place to order replacement? Is DHgate nz legit?