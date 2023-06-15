Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Few dead drivers and can't change brightness
Finch

2773 posts

Uber Geek


#305940 15-Jun-2023 10:56
(Yes this is the same laptop which has given me problems over the past few months lol)

 

 

 

 

After putting laptop to sleep last night, woke up this morning and was stuck/frozen on a black/grey screen, I held power button down and then turned it back on

 

It mentioned a few errors, and that it had to restart, so it did

 

 

 

The main problem I've noticed is I can't change the brightness, so even after a couple minutes it's starting to hurt my eyes looking at this screen

 

 

 

I'm sure it's an easy fix, but hopefully I don't have to restore Windows again?

 

 

 

Thanks!

trig42
5526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3090238 15-Jun-2023 11:02
Can you get drivers from the manufacturers website?

 
 
 
 

Finch

2773 posts

Uber Geek


  #3090239 15-Jun-2023 11:05
trig42:

 

Can you get drivers from the manufacturers website?

 

 

I think I tried that before for a few things, and it kept saying everything was up to date

 

So no, lol

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12633 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090244 15-Jun-2023 11:14
What brand/model laptop ? Win 7/10/11 ?

 

If its an older laptop and youre running 10/11, might just not be any suitable drivers.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti



Finch

2773 posts

Uber Geek


  #3090247 15-Jun-2023 11:21
xpd:

 

What brand/model laptop ? Win 7/10/11 ?

 

If its an older laptop and youre running 10/11, might just not be any suitable drivers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUS UX310UA

 

Win 10 Home

SpartanVXL
887 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3090248 15-Jun-2023 11:21
You need to manually find the driver software for your particular model laptop. If this is the same laptop you re-installed win10 on then don’t just rely on windows or a third-party tool to auto-fix it for you, thats not how it works.

If this keeps happening out of the blue then you have a intermittent hardware failure, a stable machine does not throw these errors randomly.

Edit: looks like that model doesn’t have any chipset or pci drivers specifically available, it will be usuin generic MS drivers. Maybe the atkacpi utility for controlling monitor brightness hotkey?

Either way if you keep losing system drivers randomly it would worthwhile looking at a replacement if repair is out of the question.

Finch

2773 posts

Uber Geek


  #3090255 15-Jun-2023 11:50
SpartanVXL: You need to manually find the driver software for your particular model laptop. If this is the same laptop you re-installed win10 on then don’t just rely on windows or a third-party tool to auto-fix it for you, thats not how it works.

If this keeps happening out of the blue then you have a intermittent hardware failure, a stable machine does not throw these errors randomly.

Edit: looks like that model doesn’t have any chipset or pci drivers specifically available, it will be usuin generic MS drivers. Maybe the atkacpi utility for controlling monitor brightness hotkey?

Either way if you keep losing system drivers randomly it would worthwhile looking at a replacement if repair is out of the question.

 

Yeah, when my laptop works, it works - So it does seem a bit of a waste, but yes I'm fully aware it's had a really long life, purchased 18th Jan 2017, so around 6 and a half years old

SpartanVXL
887 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3090261 15-Jun-2023 12:07
You can keep trying restore/repair but if it’s what I (and the other guys in your other post) think it is then your SSD is giving out. You could get away with using a USB as your system drive, easier with something like linux mint.

What makes it a pain is asus don’t have any chipset drivers so you can’t just re-install whats gone missing. If you can find out what intel chipset it uses (H110 for skylake mobile?) maybe intel’s site has it?



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12633 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090262 15-Jun-2023 12:14
ASUS Zenbook UX310UA｜Laptops For Home｜ASUS Global

 

Check that you're on latest BIOS as well......  if all that fails, then a Windows reinstall prob best bet to eliminate it being software only issue. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12633 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090264 15-Jun-2023 12:15
SpartanVXL: 

What makes it a pain is asus don’t have any chipset drivers so you can’t just re-install whats gone missing. If you can find out what intel chipset it uses (H110 for skylake mobile?) maybe intel’s site has it?

 

 

 

Try this

 

 

 

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/detect.html

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

