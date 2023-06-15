(Yes this is the same laptop which has given me problems over the past few months lol)

After putting laptop to sleep last night, woke up this morning and was stuck/frozen on a black/grey screen, I held power button down and then turned it back on

It mentioned a few errors, and that it had to restart, so it did

The main problem I've noticed is I can't change the brightness, so even after a couple minutes it's starting to hurt my eyes looking at this screen

I'm sure it's an easy fix, but hopefully I don't have to restore Windows again?

Thanks!