Trying To Identify Laptop Brand
Rickles

Uber Geek

#306287 10-Jul-2023 16:29
Been given a laptop that has no brand markings on it.

 

13 inch lid and viewable screen is about 12 inches.

 

One edge has Power, USB, HDMI (micro) and SD slot.  Other edge USB, sound level buttons (like a tablet), power button and a sliding switch showing locked/unlocked padlocks.

 

The thing will not turn on, but has a white version of the Windows icon on bottom of screen.  About to try another power adapter ... the one I was given is from Shen Zen Shi Ying Yuan Electronics !

 

I'm told that it is running Windows.

 

I thought it might be a MS Surface, but no stickers or marks anywhere .... possibly a Chinese 'version'?

 

Any guesses.

Andib
Uber Geek

  #3102303 10-Jul-2023 16:33
A photo of the device would be helpful. 




Dynamic
Uber Geek

  #3102310 10-Jul-2023 16:35
That sounds more like a Windows Tablet to me, with the Windows logo/icon at the bottom of the touchscreen being also touch-enabled to bring up the home screen or start menu.  I'd hazard a guess that it comes with a magnetically-attached folding keyboard, if it has a keyboard at all?

 

Does it look something like this beastie? Microsoft Surface RT Reviews, Pros and Cons | TechSpot 

 

If my guesstimate is correct, it will have a foot on the back that folds out about 90 degrees and there will likely be model markings underneath this.




KiwiSurfer
Uber Geek

  #3102315 10-Jul-2023 16:39
Is there anything on the bottom? Most laptops I've seen will print at least a model and serial number on the bottom. Dell sometimes hides it behind a panel so do look thoroughly. You may also find some QR-like codes as well.

 

If you supply a photo, send a photo of *any* text or symbols you find anywhere on the laptop.



Rickles

Uber Geek

  #3102317 10-Jul-2023 16:45
No stand, no panel.

 

Only sticker is a Barcode and a CESxxxxx number.

 

Trying to upload photos but got lost in the upload instructions 😬

Rickles

Uber Geek

  #3102319 10-Jul-2023 16:57
UPDATE:  Different power adapter got it to start and boot ... should be able to find make and model now.

 

Thanks all.

gehenna
Uber Geek

  #3102322 10-Jul-2023 17:05
Sounds like an early model Surface.  Does it have a kickstand?

gehenna
Uber Geek

  #3102323 10-Jul-2023 17:06
Rickles:

 

No stand, no panel.

 

Only sticker is a Barcode and a CESxxxxx number.

 

Trying to upload photos but got lost in the upload instructions 😬

 

 

Put the image file on your desktop.  Drag and drop it into the text window.  Job done.



Rickles

Uber Geek

  #3102329 10-Jul-2023 17:26
Thanks for photo upload hint, appreciated.

 

However, all academic now because Windows Password unknown .... previous owner has no idea what Password is and doesn't have a Microsoft Account to Re-set it that way.

 

Oh fun 😁

 

Could try a fresh install I suppose. 

mjb

mjb
Ultimate Geek

  #3102330 10-Jul-2023 17:28
Rickles:

 

UPDATE:  Different power adapter got it to start and boot ... should be able to find make and model now.

 

Thanks all.

 

 

https://xkcd.com/979/

 

Don't you dare leave us hanging, when you find out, please post here with what it is!




yitz
  #3102339 10-Jul-2023 17:41
Model identifier beginning CES sounds like one of those Warehouse tablets/laptops.

 

 

 

 

"Everis 11.6 inch 2-in-1 Notebook + Removable Keyboard & Stylus Silver"
http://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/everis-11.6-inch-2-in-1-notebook-removable-keyboard-stylus-silver/R2208700.html 

Rickles

Uber Geek

  #3102340 10-Jul-2023 17:41
When I know, you'll know 🙂

fe31nz
  #3102477 10-Jul-2023 23:47
There may be a way to unlock Windows - take a look here for Windows 10 instructions, but they look like they may also work for Windows 11:

 

https://www.easeus.com/resource/locked-out-of-windows-10.html

Rickles

Uber Geek

  #3102493 11-Jul-2023 08:14
Thanks, but already aware of those options.

