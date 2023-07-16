Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying advice - Gaming laptop around $2500
timyoung

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306356 16-Jul-2023 09:41
Buying advice - Gaming laptop around $2500

 

Hi,

 

I'm looking for some advice on a mid-range gaming laptop (budget up to around $2500).

 

I've seen a couple of laptops this weekend that look good - any recommendations either between these two or any other suggestions in similar price bracket (up to $2500)?

 

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 16" Gaming Laptop at JBHiFi - reduced to $2248:
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/laptops/lenovo/lenovo-ideapad-3i-16-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-geforce-rtx-3050-ti/418260/
Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050Ti CPU, 16" Display (1920x1200).

 

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop at Noel Leeming - reduced to $2199:
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/hp-15.6-victus-fhd-intel-core-i7-12700h-16gb-ram-512gb-ssd-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3050-ti-gaming-laptop/N212591.html
Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 15.6" Display (1920x1080).

 


Laptop I'm replacing is a 13.3-inch HP Envy 13 x360 about 5 years old (Ryzen 5 2500U CPU).
Frustrations with this are:
- glossy screen
- screen too small (my eyesight is not as good as it used to be)
- even though this is a touchscreen and can be used as a tablet with a stylus, I never use these features - only used as a standard laptop

 

Priorities are:
- 15.6 to 16-inch screen - must be anti-glare, NOT glossy, prefer good quality (good colours)
- good keyboard & touchpad - prefer arrow keys separated a bit, not the full-size left & right with half-height up & down keys on so many current laptops.
- decent performance
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD or bigger
- Will mostly be used at home (lounge, kitchen table) so weight/portability is not really an issue

 

I don't game on the old laptop, I have a desktop pc for that (also around 5yo - Core i5-6500 CPU, GTX 1070 CPU), although the ability to do some gaming on the new laptop would be nice.
Games I play on the desktop are not AAA - things like StarCraft / StarCraft II / Witcher 3.

 

Actual use will be mostly productivity - web browsing, office etc and some streaming TV.

 

The main reason I'm looking at a gaming laptop is the screen size & that I want an anti-glare screen and a good keyboard (pref with separated arrow 
keys)

 


Any suggestions would be appreciated.

 

Regards
Tim

 

 

 

 

Qazzy03
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3104616 16-Jul-2023 10:27
The anti glare screen is harder than you would think.

If it is a must I would say take a look at maybe something like

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU6173058/ASUS-TUF-A16-TUF617NS-N3058W-RX-7600S-Gaming-Lapto

 




https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU507089/ASUS-TUF-F15-TUF507VV4-LP089W-RTX-4060-Gaming-Lapt

 



I wouldn't go for a 3050 or 3050ti GPU in a laptop, even if you aren't playing the latest games, it is a very weak GPU.

