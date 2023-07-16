Buying advice - Gaming laptop around $2500

Hi,

I'm looking for some advice on a mid-range gaming laptop (budget up to around $2500).

I've seen a couple of laptops this weekend that look good - any recommendations either between these two or any other suggestions in similar price bracket (up to $2500)?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 16" Gaming Laptop at JBHiFi - reduced to $2248:

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/laptops/lenovo/lenovo-ideapad-3i-16-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-geforce-rtx-3050-ti/418260/

Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050Ti CPU, 16" Display (1920x1200).

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop at Noel Leeming - reduced to $2199:

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/hp-15.6-victus-fhd-intel-core-i7-12700h-16gb-ram-512gb-ssd-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3050-ti-gaming-laptop/N212591.html

Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 15.6" Display (1920x1080).



Laptop I'm replacing is a 13.3-inch HP Envy 13 x360 about 5 years old (Ryzen 5 2500U CPU).

Frustrations with this are:

- glossy screen

- screen too small (my eyesight is not as good as it used to be)

- even though this is a touchscreen and can be used as a tablet with a stylus, I never use these features - only used as a standard laptop

Priorities are:

- 15.6 to 16-inch screen - must be anti-glare, NOT glossy, prefer good quality (good colours)

- good keyboard & touchpad - prefer arrow keys separated a bit, not the full-size left & right with half-height up & down keys on so many current laptops.

- decent performance

- 16GB RAM

- 512GB SSD or bigger

- Will mostly be used at home (lounge, kitchen table) so weight/portability is not really an issue

I don't game on the old laptop, I have a desktop pc for that (also around 5yo - Core i5-6500 CPU, GTX 1070 CPU), although the ability to do some gaming on the new laptop would be nice.

Games I play on the desktop are not AAA - things like StarCraft / StarCraft II / Witcher 3.

Actual use will be mostly productivity - web browsing, office etc and some streaming TV.

The main reason I'm looking at a gaming laptop is the screen size & that I want an anti-glare screen and a good keyboard (pref with separated arrow

keys)



Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Regards

Tim