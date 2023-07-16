Not-so-little-Miss MDF is a precocious sort and already seems to be having OOS/RSI type symptoms from typing. The solution that works best for her is a higher screen and lower keyboard - straightforward at a desk at home (external monitor + height adjustable keyboard tray) but much harder to manage at school. Current workaround involves laptop on desk with RF wireless keyboard + trackpad on lap but it is suboptimal - the RF dongle is already being held together with tape and the keyboard is one more thing to carry, abuse and lose.

I thought I had hit on to a decent solution of a Surface Pro + Brydge Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard. Essentially a portable, but separable, notebook.

But unfortunately, the Brydge SP+ Bluetooth model only advertises compatibility with Surface Pro 8, with a different (non bluetooth) version for Surface Pro 9. And SP8 seems impossible to find any more. Brydge also went bankrupt (though assests subsequently purchased by a new company), and PBTech is listing the keyboard as stock on hand only. Ongoing support is far from given. Also very spendy for a school notebook.

Questions: