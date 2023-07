I just got my kid a brand new HP Chromebook from PB Tech.

Turned it on, and I noticed that the screen looks really weird. The only way to describe it is that some pixels are whiter than others, so you get this feeling that the screen is either dirty, or you have some sort of weird cloud patterns.

I tried taking a photo, but it doesn't quite capture what I'm taking about.

Question is - is this just a case of "you get what you pay for", because the Chromebook was really cheap, or is it likely a faulty screen?