NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey fellow Geekzone community members!

I'm in the market for a new Dell laptop, and after some research, it seems that Dell's NZ website is the only place where I can find the latest models here in New Zealand. I'm really interested in purchasing from them, but I have a few reservations since Dell has informed me that they don't have a local store in New Zealand.

I wanted to reach out to the community and see if anyone here has had experience buying a Dell laptop directly from the Dell New Zealand website. How was your experience? Was the buying process smooth? Did you encounter any issues with delivery or customer support?

I'm particularly concerned about the safety and reliability of buying directly from their website, given the absence of a physical store here in New Zealand. Are there any potential risks or challenges I should be aware of?

If you have any tips, advice, or experiences to share, I'd greatly appreciate it. I want to make an informed decision before making such a significant purchase.

Thank you all in advance for your valuable insights and assistance!