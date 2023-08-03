NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306553 3-Aug-2023 09:10
Hey fellow Geekzone community members!

 

I'm in the market for a new Dell laptop, and after some research, it seems that Dell's NZ website is the only place where I can find the latest models here in New Zealand. I'm really interested in purchasing from them, but I have a few reservations since Dell has informed me that they don't have a local store in New Zealand.

 

I wanted to reach out to the community and see if anyone here has had experience buying a Dell laptop directly from the Dell New Zealand website. How was your experience? Was the buying process smooth? Did you encounter any issues with delivery or customer support?

 

I'm particularly concerned about the safety and reliability of buying directly from their website, given the absence of a physical store here in New Zealand. Are there any potential risks or challenges I should be aware of?

 

If you have any tips, advice, or experiences to share, I'd greatly appreciate it. I want to make an informed decision before making such a significant purchase. 

 

Thank you all in advance for your valuable insights and assistance!

 

 

  #3111265 3-Aug-2023 09:19
I have bought from them but it was over 10 years ago so no recent experiences. Don't remember any issues, it was easy to go through and choose what I wanted and I got it delivered to my work so it wasn't left sitting out on my doorstep at home. 

 

Did have a couple of warranty issues with it that were easy to sort. Easy to get through on the phone and with the first issue someone actually came to my house and fixed it on the spot rather than having to send it away. Can't remember what the exact problem was but had to open the thing up and do something on the motherboard. The second was the power cord failing and they sent me a new one. Overall good service and would order from them again. Despite those couple of issues the thing actually lasted longer than any other laptop I've had before it fully died.

 
 
 
 

  #3111267 3-Aug-2023 09:24
Thanks for sharing this info with me. It sounds like Dell New Zealand's customer service is top-notch. If you don't mind, may I ask how long it took for you to receive your laptop after purchasing from the Dell New Zealand website?

  #3111269 3-Aug-2023 09:31
They usually come from AU, within 48hrs in most cases IME. One of my employers was a Dell house, and we would order a LOT of laptops and have them in hand within 48hrs usually.

 

 




  #3111278 3-Aug-2023 09:50
I bought XPS 15 through them. I can't remember it taking very long at all to build and send (or if they pick them off a shelf). A couple of things. One of my fans got noisy outside of warranty. A tech turned up a day or two later and actually installed it. And didn't charge me. 

 

I did buy a new battery (I travel constantly so hammer the battery) and it did get lost in their system for a couple of months. I actually forgot about it. Then I got an email and tech turned up at home and installed it at no charge (I did pay for the battery).

 

So I've been really impressed really. 

  #3111293 3-Aug-2023 10:14
Can't remember exactly how long it took to arrive as it was so long ago, but don't remember waiting very long for it.

  #3111305 3-Aug-2023 10:52
I have bought a number of laptops directly from Dell which went fine, but most were a number of years ago. My last attempt to buy from their site- probably 18-24 months ago - was so incredibly frustrating that I promised myself never to purchase another Dell product!

 

I won't bore you with the ins and outs of the problems, but essentially my online order never got fulfilled and, despite many, many attempts (emails, online forms, phone calls, online chat...) to sort it out, I never got the product. Refund, yes; product, no. Nor an explanation of what went wrong.

 

Dealing with faceless bureaucratic companies like Dell when things go wrong can be such a nightmare - the customer support is saccharine and platitudinal (ie, excellent at giving the impression of being caring and helpful) but just doesn't seem capable of (or wiling to) fix things. Never again for me...

  #3111307 3-Aug-2023 10:56
I've bought a number of things from Dell in the past and all went pretty well. I did have some QA issues with their XPS stuff however the warranty plan I had and the efficiency at which they replaced stuff was pretty awesome. Legendary stuff!



  #3111322 3-Aug-2023 11:45
I bought an All-in-One from Dell about 6 ears ago ... took 8 or 9 days for build and delivery.  A week or so later the speakers stopped working and email to support got a tech at the door for replaceent.

 

Oher than fitting a new fan unit myself 3 months ago, it hasn't missed a beat.

  #3111464 3-Aug-2023 15:20
I bought my daughter's Dell laptop from Noel Leeming, when she started college.

 

Looking around their website there seems to be a good selection of Dell models. Have you checked it?




