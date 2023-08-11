jonathan18

My younger son is depressingly hard on his devices, with his current school laptop not too far off the point of no return - and that was a Lenovo 300E Chromebook which supposedly has "military-grade durability" plus was also in a rubber-edged shell case.

I'm therefore looking for a replacement laptop; while I know the obvious answer is he needs to take better care of his devices (queue unrequested parenting advice!), I'm also realistic that he needs something pretty solid, so the general requirements are:

Robust, solid, sturdy...

Windows-based (as ideally it'll still be in one piece for high school in 2025!)

USB-C charging

Absolutely fine with second-hand (if buying s/h I'd prefer to buy from a retailer; if a private sale for it to have at least some warranty left)

Other specs aren't so critical as it's for general school use; more about providing longevity than blistering performance.

Tough, rugged, strong...

What would people recommend - both in terms of suggested models, but also good retailers to purchase from?

Thanks for any ideas.