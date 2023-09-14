Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersLenovo contact for an awful CGA experience for the X1 Carbon
heavenlywild

4506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#307050 14-Sep-2023 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Keen to know if we have a Lenovo NZ contact here.

Long story short my X1 Carbon of 2.5 years was being fixed under CGA and because after 3 repairs they couldn't fix the issue they've decided they won't fix anymore for free.

Create new topic
Linux
10032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127871 14-Sep-2023 18:03
Send private message quote this post

Was it purchased direct from Lenovo or a retail store like Noel lemming?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
heavenlywild

4506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3127873 14-Sep-2023 18:04
Send private message quote this post

Direct from Lenovo.

Linux
10032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127876 14-Sep-2023 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Small claims court



heavenlywild

4506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3127877 14-Sep-2023 18:10
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

Small claims court



Yeah but I'm urgently needing a working device so...

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12834 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127892 14-Sep-2023 19:22
Send private message quote this post

Don't think it'll be a fast process either way you go..... so what have Lenovo said exactly ? That its a fault of theirs (parts), or blaming you for damaging something ? 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 