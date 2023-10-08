Where to start....

Main problem is there's no audio and the mic isn't working. On boot I'll hear the Windows start up sound and then nothing from there. I assume that makes it a driver issue but I can't for the life of me resolve it. Everything says it's working but it clearly isn't.

In testing different audio I get different things happen ie, if I play an MP3 on the desktop it just sits spinning and not playing. If I watch a youtube video one of two things happens - it either sits there spinning like it's buffering (it isn't) and it won't play OR the browser crashes (no matter the browser).

I can't get bluetooth audio either - headphones connect but no audio (or mic) through them.

When trying to uninstall the driver and restart the laptop will often not restart properly ie, it just sits with "restarting" on the screen and doesn't actually restart - I have to do a hard power off and turn on.

All the drivers and updates are applied from what I can tell but something has no doubt got corrupted somewhere along the line.

Any clues or suggestions anyone can offer? Thanks in advance!