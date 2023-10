I would have used Easus in the past but I haven't done this in at least 8 years so I haven't kept up to date on the best tools to do this I am wondering if there is any simple ish tools out there to do this nowadays. It's a 500gig nvme drive and I'm replacing it with a 1TB nvme drive so my normal thought is boot off usb flash then use a tool to clone to an external USB hdd then swap nvme and boot off usb drive and clone image back to new internal drive.