I really miss my old faithful Lenovo X61...

I miss the small size, lightweight, best keyboard on any laptop ever, long battery life, no touchpad design.

I recently received another new HP Elitebook for my work, with a terrible keyboard and once again the hated touchpad (that I had to disable). Battery life is good, but I'd prefer my old X61 with a modern processor, SSD and 32GB ram.

Is anyone still making a laptop with a proper keyboard (not the terrible flat keys), no trackpad (I carry my MX Master everywhere or just use the trackpoint nipple in case of emergency) in a sub 13 inch size? Or is this really just a relic of the past that is gone for now, that might be only back in 10 years or so when retro becomes cool again?