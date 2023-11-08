Thinking to buy daughter a laptop. She doesn’t do gaming and uses iPad or phone at home.
iPad can’t access all the features in gmail and she turned up to use our laptop to bulk delete emails and that gave me the idea to buy her one for home.
Don’t want to spend mega as I doubt she would use it for much as she brings home the work laptop. Want it it to have SSD and be Windows, not a Chromebook.
Saw the following and would like an opinion or other recommendation. Reviews of it were not too bad overseas but only 2 stars here. It appears Ok for the low use it would get and is still $899 in other stores.
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/hp-15.6-inch-silver-4gb-ram-128gb-ssd-windows-11-laptop/R2888323.html