graham007:

There are some HP with 64GB RAM as standard, they are not cheap.

We sold one to a client against our advice but they said they needed it for CAD and to be portable ( Zbook with Xeon and graphics card suitable for CAD - on paper ).

Within a month or so of buying it they wanted to upgrade the video card.

A laptop CPU and GPU are often a lower power version as they can create a lot of heat.

External graphics cards do exist, might have to factor that into your budget.

If you are wanting to do CAD and last 5 - 7 years you need to go to a Z series workstation.

IMO of you get a laptop for CAD, you will be regretting that decision very quickly.

John