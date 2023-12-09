Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersMy laptop screen suddenly goes "off"
Finch

2851 posts

Uber Geek


#311035 9-Dec-2023 11:22
Send private message

Hi everyone.

 

I purchased a new laptop in mid-late July, on the whole it works really well for me. However, I've noticed there's been 2 or 3 times where the screen has gone "off". Last night I was watching something on Twitch, placed my headset down on the laptop and it went "off". The sound from the streamer was still there, so the laptop was still on, the screen just wasn't. Had to hold power button down to turn off then back on. 

 

 

 

Just wondering if there's anything I can do about it? Or should I perhaps take it back to Noel Leeming and someone can have a look at it? As I say, it's barely happened at all and I can't make it happen, has just happened randomly.

 

I looked for the specifications but it just says "Generic PnP Monitor"

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
Dynamic
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170185 9-Dec-2023 22:33
Send private message

My daughter had an issue that may be similar.  Her screen would go off randomly and not come back on.

 

It turns out that the magnetic strap on her Fitbit smart watch was triggering a magnetic switch in the laptop under the wrist rest section.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



Finch

2851 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170255 10-Dec-2023 11:14
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

My daughter had an issue that may be similar.  Her screen would go off randomly and not come back on.

 

It turns out that the magnetic strap on her Fitbit smart watch was triggering a magnetic switch in the laptop under the wrist rest section.

 

 

 

 

Morning mate, thanks for the reply.

 

What the heck, that's crazy? How did you/your daughter fix it? Just not wear the watch while using the laptop? I did find it slightly strange that when I placed the headset on the laptop it went "off", but perhaps thought it was just a coincidence. 

Dynamic
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170270 10-Dec-2023 12:08
Send private message

It took a long time to establish this, and I only worked it out when I made a point of using it myself for a few days. Laptops used to have a physical switch in the hinge to tell them when the kid is closed, but this one seemed to have a magnetic switch.

Your headphones have a low powered electromagnet in them… it’s not impossible that this is the same cause.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With SparkÂ to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright