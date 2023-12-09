Hi everyone.

I purchased a new laptop in mid-late July, on the whole it works really well for me. However, I've noticed there's been 2 or 3 times where the screen has gone "off". Last night I was watching something on Twitch, placed my headset down on the laptop and it went "off". The sound from the streamer was still there, so the laptop was still on, the screen just wasn't. Had to hold power button down to turn off then back on.

Just wondering if there's anything I can do about it? Or should I perhaps take it back to Noel Leeming and someone can have a look at it? As I say, it's barely happened at all and I can't make it happen, has just happened randomly.

I looked for the specifications but it just says "Generic PnP Monitor"

Thanks!