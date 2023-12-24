Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laptop for a year 9 student next year. Recommendations.
Looking for some ideas on laptops for my 13 year old who will be in year 9 next year. Time for her to move on from her faithful ipad. I'm looking somewhere around the $1000-1200. No big hurry, as she won't need it till next year when school starts. Ideally it will last her 3 years or so. I'd really like it not to be to heavy and have a reasonable battery life, even better if it was reasonably robust, 8 or16 GB of ram, 512 GB storage, something like that. I got my son a 14 inch Dell vostro 2 years ago when he started year 13, and it felt like a good compromise of size and computing, has an aluminum lid. It's been pretty good after some initial issues which seemed to be resolved after I stripped out most of the dell bloatware which was a slightly painful experience. I can't seem to find an equivalent model currently.

I'm not too fussed on the brand but I'd probably like to stick with one of the main players.

Some of the HP Elitebook and probooks, particularly the off lease versions look like they might be a good choice. I'm unclear if this exlease models have new batteries installed? Are there particular retailers to keep an eye on.

I'm not super up to date with what are good CPUs currently and if there are some that should be avoided.

Any advice welcome.

Thanks.

What does the school prefer in terms of OS and applications?

 

At a guess, there would be a school login (with policies administered by school) and a personal login correct?

 

 

 
 
 
 

They've been pretty slack this year in sending out device requirements /recommendations. There seems to be a mix of windows PCs and Mac books being used by students at that year group. They didn't have a school login, they had a school email address, and I remember my son needed to have a security certificate installed or something like that on to his device. I remember I'd locked down his account so it wasn't an administrator, and their IT guy was impressed that I'd bothered to try and secure it.

They mainly were using a lot of Google apps, and I specifically remember installing a program called unity which they did some work on.

Oh and she's been a big user of procreate in her iPad so I will try and encourage her to continue using something like that

My son is in a similar position and I got him one of these.

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/p/laptops/ideapad/ideapad-5/ideapad-slim-5i-gen-8-(14-inch-intel)/82xdcto1wwnz3

Reasons I got this
Good size 14inch, note, no number pad
Display is 1920 x 1200, gives you more vertical real estate. aspect ratio 16:10
Camera supports windows hello.(face login)
13 gen intel
DDR5

$1099. I think you get another $100 off for spending over $1000

