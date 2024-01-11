Hi team, like many others we're in the market for a relatively inexpensive laptop. After several disappointing experiences with the local retail stores I'm having a look online. Having read the laptop topics here hoping for some advice.

The school is running office 365 and haven't given us many specs to go on - needs wireless, Windows and should run through a school day without going flat, around 5 hours. Preferred budget is around $1,000. I'd like it to last 2-3 years but pessimistic it will physically survive.

I'm not inclined to get an Acer, based on other recommendations and previous experience.

Currently looking at:

HP 14-inch Laptop 14s-dq5093TU - Silver - on sale $1,099 down from $1,099 direct from HP. - HP 14-inch Laptop 14s-dq5093TU - Silver - 14-inch (78D73PA) - Shop HP.com New Zealand

Lenovo Thinkbook 14 G $1,265 with an ex-demo $1,035 option - Buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G4 14" FHD Business Laptop Intel Core i5-1235U -... ( ) online - PBTech.co.nz

I also looked ex-lease and refurbed from PBTech but concerned about battery life in particular, any experience with these?

Cheers