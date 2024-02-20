leemillerau

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My wife has a Chromebook for personal use which is looking very much the worse for wear (dropped too many times, touchscreen hasn't worked for ages, missing key on keyboard) and getting close to EOL, and a Dell 7240 i5 for work which is too heavy to carry between work and home. So I'd like to find her a laptop that will suit all her needs for use at home whether personal or working, and the Dell 7240 will stay at the office.

 

Fairly basic requirements -

 

For work - using Sharepoint/MS365 for Word and Excel but no huge documents/spreadsheets, Teams. Therefore Windows 11. Must have at least 2 USB ports and webcam.

 

For personal - browsing, Netflix, Youtube, Spotify.

 

From reading advice elsewhere looks like 16GB RAM will be plenty, and 256GB SSD should more than enough as most storage is in the cloud. Battery life isn't too important as it'll be close to a power point most of the time. Budget up to $1k but would prefer around $700 which looks reasonable from what I can see

 

Expecting to get an older business ex-lease laptop but having trouble sorting out the most suitable from all the different specs and brands available - which is where I need advice on where to look and how to pick out something good value from what is currently out there.

 

As an example found this

 

https://pctraders.co.nz/collections/lenovo-laptops/products/lenovo-thinkpad-e480-14-i5-8250u-16gb-ram-256gb-ssd-webcam-windows-11-pro

 

which looks as though it may be suitable for our use case.

 

I'm happy also to put up a WTB on the Offers and Wanted forum if you think that'll get me something suitable.

 

 

Think you're definitely looking in the right area. I'd go for a bigger SSD myself as 256GB can get a bit limiting - even 512GB is much better. But that is something you could upgrade later too if you're confident enough for that.

 

Laptop you've linked to is reasonable value IMHO. HP would be another ex-lease brand I'd consider too.  My only concern, and I suppose question, is how mobile do you want to be with the home laptop? Because that will probably, or at least should, play into your consideration. Maybe check the weight.

 

Another couple of examples to consider would be:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXNBKHP840500/HP-Elitebook-840-G5-A-Grade-Off-Lease-Intel-Core-i

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXNBKLEN491/Lenovo-ThinkPad-T490s-A-Grade-Off-Lease-14-FHD-Lap

 

 

 

What I cant tell from those is the screen resolution - both titles say FHD but I'd want that confirmed first. Personally I wont consider anything less than 1920x1080.

 
 
 
 

+1 for off lease elitebooks

 

 

 

For teams I would not touch anything below 16GB of ram, and if you want smooth video and screen sharing stay away from "U" series processors and go for "P" series

 

in the U series half the cores are low power, and it runs like crap

 

K series processors are overkill for basic office requirements

 

 

 

 




HP Probook / Elitebook are best I think, and Lenovo tend to be decent. 128GB disk is probably enough, 256GB is HEAPS unless you're storing a lot of movies / music. My wife has had a probook for a few years, it works great.

