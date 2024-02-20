leemillerau

My wife has a Chromebook for personal use which is looking very much the worse for wear (dropped too many times, touchscreen hasn't worked for ages, missing key on keyboard) and getting close to EOL, and a Dell 7240 i5 for work which is too heavy to carry between work and home. So I'd like to find her a laptop that will suit all her needs for use at home whether personal or working, and the Dell 7240 will stay at the office.

Fairly basic requirements -

For work - using Sharepoint/MS365 for Word and Excel but no huge documents/spreadsheets, Teams. Therefore Windows 11. Must have at least 2 USB ports and webcam.

For personal - browsing, Netflix, Youtube, Spotify.

From reading advice elsewhere looks like 16GB RAM will be plenty, and 256GB SSD should more than enough as most storage is in the cloud. Battery life isn't too important as it'll be close to a power point most of the time. Budget up to $1k but would prefer around $700 which looks reasonable from what I can see

Expecting to get an older business ex-lease laptop but having trouble sorting out the most suitable from all the different specs and brands available - which is where I need advice on where to look and how to pick out something good value from what is currently out there.

As an example found this

https://pctraders.co.nz/collections/lenovo-laptops/products/lenovo-thinkpad-e480-14-i5-8250u-16gb-ram-256gb-ssd-webcam-windows-11-pro

which looks as though it may be suitable for our use case.

I'm happy also to put up a WTB on the Offers and Wanted forum if you think that'll get me something suitable.