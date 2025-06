Thanks for everybody's help.



Ended up getting the Lenovo p16v. Ultimately it being just north of $4k, where the comparable specked Dell were just north of $6k was a big factor.



I haven't really done the remote access thing before, and it just seemed simpler to keep everything on one machine.

My logic was that if a fairly low end laptop is working (Just) with the autocad stuff I do, then a high end mobile workstation should easily have the power to do it.



On the HP's workstations, the ones I was looking at use the HX series processers (which have a 55W power profile vs the 45W power profile on the 13900H the p16v), The HX has more cores and is dramatically faster in multicore benchmarks, but the 13900H was faster in single core benchmarks. The stuff I am doing is largely single thread, so I felt the 13900H was a reasonable selection.





Overall fairly happy with it. Significantly slimmer & lighter than my personal laptop (a decade old Dell Precision M4700). All plastic exterior, which is a bit of a step down from my prior 3 laptops, but not a functional issue.

Huge step up in performance from my prior laptop, and AutoCAD certified graphic so I was able to take my stability issue to autocad, which they resolved by updating things.



Had a small cluster of dead pixels, and a weird issue with vertical streaking on the monitor when both the dedicated and integrated graphics card were disabled, but Lenovo sorted this on site with a new panel & Motherboard.

Slightly disappointed that it won't charge at all via USB-C. Carrying the power brick is essential. (The dell mobile workstation my prior employer issued to me could charge from a 25W cell phone charger in a pinch (although the charge rate did not keep up with use if the laptop was on).

CPU is getting a little warm, but I will make a new thread to discuss that.