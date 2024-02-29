CrazyM: I run a HP Zbook Fury with similar specs to what you are after. Its been bulletproof and I highly recommend it. 4 standard ram slots too

That is kind of a bit of a step up again. HX series processers (55W power profile), vs H series (45W that I linked to above.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB16101321/HP-ZBook-Fury-G10-16-WUXGA-Touch-Mobile-Workstatio?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA0PuuBhBsEiwAS7fsNXtB-F2iKt9RuhNaQSlBOQoSIREs__bWHO24CpRGX5xQ-x7D_xcJ8BoCISgQAvD_BwE

It's a bit of a brick, but actually a touch smaller than the M4700 on my desk, so I could work with that.

Really good that they put the ram all in one stick, so you don't need to throw it away when upgraded...