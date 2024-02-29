Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersMobile workstation selection (autocad)
Scott3

3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311950 29-Feb-2024 14:27
Send private message

I would appreciate some suggestions regarding selection of Mobile Workstation for use with fairly heavy AutoCAD models. We are using a plugin to generate industry site layouts, at a fairly large scale (hundreds of Hectares), involving 3D terrain point clouds and the likes.

 

Looking for:

 

Nice to have's:

 

  • 15-16" screen size
  • Not to massively heavy
  • Compatibility with a dock that is also compatible with regular laptops
  • 1920x1200 screen resolution

Not fussed about:

 

  • Battery life
  • Touch screen
  • Cost (just needs to be reasonable - hardware is relatively cheaper compared to the annual software cost for the licenses i have been provided)
  • Brand

 

 

Current front runners

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/lenovo-thinkpad-p16v-isv-certified-workstation-16-wquxga-i9-vpro-13900h-64gb-5600-1tb-g4-rtx2000-ada-8g-5mp-ir-cam-winpro-backlit-90wh-3yronsite-2-2kg-19338?search=P16v+64gb&description=true

 

Positives:

 

  • Powerful
  • Fairly cheap for spec level

Negatives

 

  • Bulky
  • Power & dock ports on the rear, not side
  • Review say the fans are loud
  • 3840 x 2400 seems excessive on a 16" screen
  • Hard drive is 2x 512gb not a single 1TB

 

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/laptop-notebook-computers/precision-3581-workstation/spd/precision-15-3581-laptop/on3581wm08nz_vp

 

+ a ram upgrade to 64GB (around $550)

 

Positives:

 

  • Powerful
  • Smaller & Lighter than Lenovo
  • Only needs 130W power adaptor, so able to run on a dell usb C docking station, with a single USB-C port which would also be companiable with my co-workers laptops (and I already have such a dell dock at home)
  • FHD screen will have a similar pixel density to my external monitor.

 

 

Negatives:

 

  • Need to upgrade ram
  • Relatively more expensive

 

 

For background:

 

  • Currently am issued a ASUS Zenbook 14 with 16GB ram (soldered), i7-1260P, integrated graphics & a glorious 2880x1800 touch screen. Sadly it is not cutting it under 1 FPS when Tilting larger models, frequent AutoCAD crashes, which I think are linked to RAM I think as I can get some stable running if I close everything else (of course not ideal as I like to have outlook, teams, a few internet tabs and a document open at the same time). Screen is stunning to look at, but it is not so good for sharing on teams, and dragging windows between screen is less fluid than my other setups.
  • My prior employer issued me a dell precision 5560, which is a ultraslim 15" mobile workstation. It has 64GB ram, a 12th gen i9 processor, dedicated graphics & a 1920x1200 screen. Was really fond of it, but it is discontinued, and given I have gone from biking to work everyday, to driving twice a week, size / weight is less of an issue now.
  • My personal laptop is a 2012 era Dell M4700, which with some extensive maintenance is still going strong. I brought it used in 2013 with 40GB or ram installed.

 

 

General comments:

 

  • What is with mobile workstation vendors offering their retail laptops with such small amounts of RAM (especially when it is soldered?) - Dell only offers a single ($7600) model with 64gb of ram in their entire retail workstation lineup...
  • I really don't want to undershoot on capability here. Kind of only get once chance to go to your employer and say hey, I need a much more powerful computer... On the other hand I am kinda managing now (just) with a consumer laptop.

 

Create new topic
CrazyM
110 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #3201625 29-Feb-2024 15:15
Send private message

I run a HP Zbook Fury with similar specs to what you are after. Its been bulletproof and I highly recommend it. 4 standard ram slots too

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
CrazyM
110 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #3201631 29-Feb-2024 15:30
Send private message

You could get the Zbook Power which is a bit thinner and lighter but with 2 only ram slots. Put another 32GB stick in this and youd be good to go

 

[url] https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB16101318/HP-ZBook-Power-G10-156-FHD-Touch-Mobile-Workstatio [url=]

Scott3

3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3201639 29-Feb-2024 15:46
Send private message

CrazyM:

 

I run a HP Zbook Fury with similar specs to what you are after. Its been bulletproof and I highly recommend it. 4 standard ram slots too

 

 

That is kind of a bit of a step up again. HX series processers (55W power profile), vs H series (45W that I linked to above.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB16101321/HP-ZBook-Fury-G10-16-WUXGA-Touch-Mobile-Workstatio?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA0PuuBhBsEiwAS7fsNXtB-F2iKt9RuhNaQSlBOQoSIREs__bWHO24CpRGX5xQ-x7D_xcJ8BoCISgQAvD_BwE

 

It's a bit of a brick, but actually a touch smaller than the M4700 on my desk, so I could work with that.

 

Really good that they put the ram all in one stick, so you don't need to throw it away when upgraded...

 

 



Scott3

3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3201648 29-Feb-2024 15:54
Send private message

CrazyM:

 

You could get the Zbook Power which is a bit thinner and lighter but with 2 only ram slots. Put another 32GB stick in this and youd be good to go

 

[url] https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB16101318/HP-ZBook-Power-G10-156-FHD-Touch-Mobile-Workstatio [url=]

 

 

 

 

Looks nice, question is, is the 1920x1200 screen and form factor worth giving up some processing speed for (vs the Lenovo & dell which have a faster processer at a similar price)

larknz
1635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201659 29-Feb-2024 16:12
Send private message

I have always found that the graphics card is almost important as RAM when running Cad.

Scott3

3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3201735 29-Feb-2024 18:29
Send private message

larknz:

 

I have always found that the graphics card is almost important as RAM when running Cad.

 

 

Ram is the straw that broke the camels back with my current laptop. Frankly 32GB would probably do, but is I am spending $4k plus of my employers money on a laptop, I want to make sure, hence the desire for 64GB.

I think that will be ample, but a selling point of the HP ZBook Fury G10 is it's 4 ram slots, and ability to handle 128GB. I think the dells can only do 128GB via their propriety connector , meaning the ram costs ~2000USD

 

Hopefully an RTX 2000 ATA should be sufficient grunt on the graphics side, should be miles ahead of the integrated graphics I am using at the moment.

KevlarCoated
21 posts

Geek


  #3213243 2-Apr-2024 14:42
Send private message

Have you considered using a desktop and remoting into it?

 

Many engineers at my work prefer to use small(er) laptops and run their CAD on their desktop machines.

 

It would give you a lot of options for other devices that are easier to carry round. Personally I found carrying around a Lenovo P53 to be EXTREMELY tiresome, I'd rather have something light weight laptop and remote into a big beast of a machine when its needed. Of course this assumes that you have sufficient internet when you're onsite 



CamH
557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213319 2-Apr-2024 19:52
Send private message

Absolutely something in the ZBook Power or Fury range. All of our clients who do architecture or 3D modelling use them and we get no complaints.





nztim
3737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3213334 2-Apr-2024 20:46
Send private message

I would go for a zbook but would not buy "off the shelf" skus, talk to a qualified MSP to get a config to order so you get exactly what you want.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3213437 3-Apr-2024 04:34
Send private message

I agree with the question about a laptop being the best choice here.  Desktops give you so much more bang for your buck when it comes to CAD.  Laptops with their compact chassis and fans just can't cope with the heat of more powerful components.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Scott3

3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3221340 22-Apr-2024 12:17
Send private message

Thanks for everybody's help.

Ended up getting the Lenovo p16v. Ultimately it being just north of $4k, where the comparable specked Dell were just north of $6k was a big factor.

I haven't really done the remote access thing before, and it just seemed simpler to keep everything on one machine.

 

My logic was that if a fairly low end laptop is working (Just) with the autocad stuff I do, then a high end mobile workstation should easily have the power to do it.

On the HP's workstations, the ones I was looking at use the HX series processers (which have a 55W power profile vs the 45W power profile on the 13900H the p16v), The HX has more cores and is dramatically faster in multicore benchmarks, but the 13900H was faster in single core benchmarks. The stuff I am doing is largely single thread, so I felt the 13900H was a reasonable selection.

 

 

 

Overall fairly happy with it. Significantly slimmer & lighter than my personal laptop (a decade old Dell Precision M4700). All plastic exterior, which is a bit of a step down from my prior 3 laptops, but not a functional issue.

 

Huge step up in performance from my prior laptop, and AutoCAD certified graphic so I was able to take my stability issue to autocad, which they resolved by updating things.

Had a small cluster of dead pixels, and a weird issue with vertical streaking on the monitor when both the dedicated and integrated graphics card were disabled, but Lenovo sorted this on site with a new panel & Motherboard.

 

Slightly disappointed that it won't charge at all via USB-C. Carrying the power brick is essential. (The dell mobile workstation my prior employer issued to me could charge from a 25W cell phone charger in a pinch (although the charge rate did not keep up with use if the laptop was on).

 

CPU is getting a little warm, but I will make a new thread to discuss that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright