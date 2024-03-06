kaitenken01

I recently purchased a macbook air M2 and received it yesterday and surprisingly Apple announced the M3 variant for the same price (Uni discount). Have processed the return thru apple customer service but still waiting for the confirmation email. I just purchased another macbook which is the M3 variant and will be delivered in 5-7 business days.
Question: How long does it usually take for apple to process return products? I saw an old thread about this but it was way back 2021 and there seems to be some hiccups with the process. Hoping it is much better at the present. Cheers!