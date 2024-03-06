Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone made a recent return of Apple products bought online?
#311997 6-Mar-2024 13:11
I recently purchased a macbook air M2 and received it yesterday and surprisingly Apple announced the M3 variant for the same price (Uni discount). Have processed the return thru apple customer service but still waiting for the confirmation email. I just purchased another macbook which is the M3 variant and will be delivered in 5-7 business days.

 

Question: How long does it usually take for apple to process return products? I saw an old thread about this but it was way back 2021 and there seems to be some hiccups with the process. Hoping it is much better at the present. Cheers!

  #3203774 6-Mar-2024 13:29
How about asking Apple Support?  Ask the source.... :-)



  #3203788 6-Mar-2024 14:43
The returns process is still pretty terrible in my experience, sorry. Usually what happens is you get an email from a random DHL person, I think from memory 2–5 days after initiating the return.

 

The email will have the label for the DHL driver to scan when they pick up your item, so you'd need to print that out.

 

Unfortunately it doesn't connect/merge at all with Apple's online systems, so you don't really have any visibility of what's happening until the item reaches Apple's logistics centre in Sydney at which point it's marked as a successful return. In the meantime their website says things like "Click here to print label" which leads nowhere.

 

  #3204319 7-Mar-2024 22:34
It's my first time sending an apple product back. Do they send you an email confirming the return immediately? I was told they will send me an email but 24 hours later, no email. 



  #3204327 8-Mar-2024 01:14
@kaitenken01 Phone Apple Support on 08006927753. Their phone support is excellent.




