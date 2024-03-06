kaitenken01

The returns process is still pretty terrible in my experience, sorry. Usually what happens is you get an email from a random DHL person, I think from memory 2–5 days after initiating the return.

The email will have the label for the DHL driver to scan when they pick up your item, so you'd need to print that out.

Unfortunately it doesn't connect/merge at all with Apple's online systems, so you don't really have any visibility of what's happening until the item reaches Apple's logistics centre in Sydney at which point it's marked as a successful return. In the meantime their website says things like "Click here to print label" which leads nowhere.

rp1790: How about asking Apple Support? Ask the source.... :-)

Their response is usually "Can you take it to your local Apple Store? Let me find your closest location"…