Which has the better screen resolution?
70dart

#312227 28-Mar-2024 09:39
Hi I'm looking to buy a laptop with an oled screen.

 

One is 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, Non-touch screen, (Screen-to-body ratio)86%

 

The other is  15.6-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1620) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3: 100%, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 65% less harmful blue light, - (Screen-to-body ratio)86%

 

Thanks

 

 

CYaBro
  #3211803 28-Mar-2024 09:47
The 2nd one has the higher resolution.

 

15.6-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1620)

 

 




wellygary
  #3211816 28-Mar-2024 10:22
CYaBro:

 

The 2nd one has the higher resolution.

 

15.6-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1620)

 

 

Yup, the first one is only 1080p ,

 

Described as FHD . i guess that means Full HD

70dart

  #3211848 28-Mar-2024 11:54
Thank you both



70dart

  #3212025 29-Mar-2024 11:13
Interestingly i've just received an email from Asus stating the opposite, Here are the two laptops in question

 

 Buy the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED D1505YA-MA326W 15.6" 2.8K AMD Ryzen 7 7730U -... ( D1505YA-MA326W ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

Buy the ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED M1503QA 15.6" FHD OLED Laptop AMD Ryzen 7 5800H... ( M1503QA-L1048W ) online - PBTech.co.nz

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3212028 29-Mar-2024 11:41
The order there is reversed from the order in your original post.

 

In this case, it is the top D1505YA with the 2.8K (better) screen.

 

The lower M1503QA has the FHD (worse) screen. 

70dart

  #3212047 29-Mar-2024 12:43
I don't think the order makes a difference. After more digging i don't think the oled screen is a good idea. I liked the fact oleds are favourable for outdoor use. 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3212051 29-Mar-2024 13:09
Both are OLED. I was pointing out that the list positions had changed.

 

 

 

I agree; I'm increasingly coming to the same conclusion: if you're doing anything other than watching video, OLEDs are non-optimal in a bunch of ways. 



Qazzy03
  #3212129 29-Mar-2024 17:55
What everyone here has said is corect.

 

Both screens are OLED.

 

The higher resolution one is 2.8K (2880 x 1620)OLED it is not a standard resolution but wikipedia has it listed as 3K
model D1505YA

 

The Lower resolution one is FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED often called 1080p or 2K
model M1503QA

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graphics_display_resolution

 

If OLED is worth it, no clue.

