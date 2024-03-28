Hi I'm looking to buy a laptop with an oled screen.
One is 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, Non-touch screen, (Screen-to-body ratio)86%
The other is 15.6-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1620) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, DCI-P3: 100%, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display, 65% less harmful blue light, - (Screen-to-body ratio)86%
Thanks