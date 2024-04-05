Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersThree mice Two Keyboards One Laptop
MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


#312312 5-Apr-2024 16:04
Send private message

I travel a lot for work.  I use my laptop (W11) at home, at work and while on the road.  I have USB-C docks at home (integrated into monitor) and work (stand-alone).  However, I've noticed the wireless dongles perform poorly when plugged into a USB-C dock.

 

At the moment I have mouse and keyboard at home and work and another mouse for the road (I try to avoid using the trackpad)

 

I'd like to simplify. 

 

I've tried just having one mouse and taking with me wherever I go.  I've proven I'm too forgetful for that.  At the moment each mouse and keyboard have a different wireless dongle and I try to leave that in the appropriate office.

 

In an ideal world I'd have one dongle that would connect to all three mice and both keyboards.  I I'd appreciate any suggestions to that end or any alternate poor-memory-tolerant solutions.

 

I also use a BT headset 4 - 6 hours per day, so I need a solution that doesn't displace the headset.

 

 




Mike

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214703 5-Apr-2024 16:06
Send private message

A wired mouse, preferably hot-glued into the USB port? 😛




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214707 5-Apr-2024 16:16
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

A wired mouse, preferably hot-glued into the USB port? 😛

 

 

I did think about that but wouldn't fit in my laptop bag and I prefer wireless.




Mike

hsvhel
1203 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3214721 5-Apr-2024 16:54
Send private message

One of these and the matching HW? 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

Frank Energy

 

Get a power credit on sign up



gazbo
89 posts

Master Geek


  #3214802 5-Apr-2024 21:12
Send private message

I use a logipop mouse and k380 Bluetooth switching keyboard that connect to 3 devices each.

The software allows automatic switching between devices as well which is actually pretty handy if you’re working on 3 different devices with 3 different screens next to each other. You just wiggle the mouse right, left, right again at the screen edge and it just moves to the next device (after allowing the option in the rather detailed settings with many shortcuts and actions available.

The k380 holds an iPad and iPhone comfortably in the accessory slot, but not if you have a case, which is annoying.

No dongles, and it seems to work better with Bluetooth v4 and up. V3 is hit and miss and some older devices just nope out and refuse to recognize them at all.

But overall quite happy with both and fit comfortably alongside my laptop.

I’ll never buy a dongle one again. Always lose or mix them up.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright