I travel a lot for work. I use my laptop (W11) at home, at work and while on the road. I have USB-C docks at home (integrated into monitor) and work (stand-alone). However, I've noticed the wireless dongles perform poorly when plugged into a USB-C dock.

At the moment I have mouse and keyboard at home and work and another mouse for the road (I try to avoid using the trackpad)

I'd like to simplify.

I've tried just having one mouse and taking with me wherever I go. I've proven I'm too forgetful for that. At the moment each mouse and keyboard have a different wireless dongle and I try to leave that in the appropriate office.

In an ideal world I'd have one dongle that would connect to all three mice and both keyboards. I I'd appreciate any suggestions to that end or any alternate poor-memory-tolerant solutions.

I also use a BT headset 4 - 6 hours per day, so I need a solution that doesn't displace the headset.