2020 Macbook Pro M1 - screen stage light issue???
#312853 23-May-2024 16:42
My son has just come to me with his MacBook and it's developed this stage light effect from the display backlight as pictured below.

 

 

Seems to be a common issue on the interweb so wondering if anyone has had a similar experience?

 

There was an Apple backlight service program for 13" MacBook pros but it's been taken off Apple website, so I'm not sure if this machine was part of that.

 

He's spent many, many hours on the phone to Apple but just seems to get the runaround.

 

I think possibly if it's a common fault I'll try and do a CGA claim with the retailer.

  #3233871 23-May-2024 18:01
Yea definitely talk to Apple again and mention consumer law coverage here in New Zealand.
A MacBook Pro should last longer than 4 years.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

  #3233879 23-May-2024 18:40
My Late 2013 MacBook Pro had the anti-reflective coating start to wear off after nearly four years. Turned out Apple had a display replacement program set up for all machines newer than four years due to the number of displays affected. I was impressed at the four-year coverage window.

That same 10 year old MBP is still my daily driver now. I'm typing this post on it. 

So even without a replacement program in place, I'd still be inclined to ask what can be done.

