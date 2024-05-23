My son has just come to me with his MacBook and it's developed this stage light effect from the display backlight as pictured below.

Seems to be a common issue on the interweb so wondering if anyone has had a similar experience?

There was an Apple backlight service program for 13" MacBook pros but it's been taken off Apple website, so I'm not sure if this machine was part of that.

He's spent many, many hours on the phone to Apple but just seems to get the runaround.

I think possibly if it's a common fault I'll try and do a CGA claim with the retailer.