I picked up the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x today -- far too early to give any kind of review, just barely set it up tonight and will give it a run-through at work tomorrow.

The recall functionality isn't (yet) available, even in the Windows Insider releases, which is disappointing but I knew this going into the purchase.

What surprised me a little more is that Paint CoCreator isn't available either -- this appears to be a region thing though, as the CoPilot AI helpfully informed me when I inquired that it wasn't yet available here, but would work if I was in the US or Australia (or certain other regions I now forget).

I would expect (hope) that this isn't a situation that persists for long now that we've officially launched here, but if you're wanting to have a play immediately, probably worth bearing that in mind when selecting region in setup.

Otherwise though, as I say, very early on -- nothing otherwise untoward jumped out at me during setup, it's a very smooth experience as you'd hope for something of this spec, and getting Office 365, Chrome, etc installed and running in Native ARM64 versions posed no problems either.

Keyboard on it is really nice too, solid feeling presses to it for what must be a membrane keyboard, and one I appreciate since I do have a sizeable portion of the day where I do need to type on it directly.

Will be curious to see how it goes tomorrow, but I expect it won't feel terribly different until it can tell me whether the phrase I know I read recently occurred in a chat, in an email, or in a document I had opened from someone. xD