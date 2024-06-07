Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Snapdragon X Elite Laptops
networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315016 7-Jun-2024 14:52
I am moderately enthused about these notebooks and would really like to get some hands on time. 

 

Has anyone seen retailers who have them in stock as yet? (seen them on display). They didn't have any last weekend when I went looking for them.

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

1 | 2
 1 | 2
billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245787 7-Jun-2024 16:59
AFAIK the earliest they can be put on display in NZ is 18th June as that’s the official release date and that when reviews are expected to come out as well. I will be placing an order on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X 1TB 32GB RAM version on 15th June




CamH
557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3245794 7-Jun-2024 18:00
Preorders only, available June 18th. They're keeping these really under wraps, I spoke to a couple of distributors and they're unable to even entertain a release or demo before the 18th. I'm holding out for the Surface Laptop 7, might have to order from the US.





networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245797 7-Jun-2024 18:14
Thanks for clarifying. I am super interested to see what kind of hit the x86 apps take on performance. 

 

Crazy money though, I specd up a Lenovo at around $4K. About a $1200 difference over the same thing without the Snapdragon.



billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245799 7-Jun-2024 18:21
The top of the line Lenovo Snapdragon is currently $2985 with discounts stacked at Noel Leeming down from $3800. 




networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245801 7-Jun-2024 18:36
billgates:

 

The top of the line Lenovo Snapdragon is currently $2985 with discounts stacked at Noel Leeming down from $3800. 

 

 

 

 

Would you mind telling me which discounts you are stacking? I'd seriously be looking at that, at that price. 

 

 

eonsim
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3245803 7-Jun-2024 18:45
Very interested in seeing how they do, but also rather hesitant given Windows/ARM (have a surfaceRT sitting around somewhere) and the lack of any real third-party reviews or hands on experience with the CPU so far. There has also been pretty much zero information about the chip architecture. 

billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245805 7-Jun-2024 18:51
@networkn https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=31286 




roobarb
652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3245806 7-Jun-2024 19:15
eonsim:

 

but also rather hesitant given Windows/ARM (have a surfaceRT sitting around somewhere)

 

 

I had a Surface RT as well. I am replying to this post on my Windows Dev Kit 2023 and it is a very capable system, I hardly notice it is not an x64. It is Windows 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 512Gig SSD. I run Visual Studio 2022 on it, and have ARM versions of all major software including Java and WSL. 

 

Only downside I have noticed is no docker desktop, oh, and the dev kit does not have a battery for the clock.

networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245814 7-Jun-2024 20:38
billgates:

 

@networkn https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=31286 

 

 

 

 

404

billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3245820 7-Jun-2024 21:01
@networkn https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=312861




gzt

gzt
16984 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245834 7-Jun-2024 22:55
I signed up for notification on the latest dev kit. Nothing yet. It's unlikely I'll buy one myself but availability would be useful. Or maybe I will / won't / will / etc..

networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247087 10-Jun-2024 21:08
Intel have chips to compete coming, apparently. I am more interested in performance than improved battery life. Full Noise for 8 hours is plenty for me. 

 

The 3 times a year I think I'd be without battery more than 8 hours, I'd compromise by putting the thing into 75% noise mode. 

 

 

Naithin
41 posts

Geek


  #3250667 18-Jun-2024 22:10
I picked up the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x today -- far too early to give any kind of review, just barely set it up tonight and will give it a run-through at work tomorrow.

 

The recall functionality isn't (yet) available, even in the Windows Insider releases, which is disappointing but I knew this going into the purchase.

 

What surprised me a little more is that Paint CoCreator isn't available either -- this appears to be a region thing though, as the CoPilot AI helpfully informed me when I inquired that it wasn't yet available here, but would work if I was in the US or Australia (or certain other regions I now forget).

 

I would expect (hope) that this isn't a situation that persists for long now that we've officially launched here, but if you're wanting to have a play immediately, probably worth bearing that in mind when selecting region in setup.

 

Otherwise though, as I say, very early on -- nothing otherwise untoward jumped out at me during setup, it's a very smooth experience as you'd hope for something of this spec, and getting Office 365, Chrome, etc installed and running in Native ARM64 versions posed no problems either.

 

Keyboard on it is really nice too, solid feeling presses to it for what must be a membrane keyboard, and one I appreciate since I do have a sizeable portion of the day where I do need to type on it directly.

 

Will be curious to see how it goes tomorrow, but I expect it won't feel terribly different until it can tell me whether the phrase I know I read recently occurred in a chat, in an email, or in a document I had opened from someone. xD

networkn

Networkn
32239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250925 19-Jun-2024 19:18
Watched a review of the 7i today.

 

 

In short

 

 

Battery lasts near to claimed amounts at 95% of peak performance which is awesome. Native Arm apps feel crazy fast. Fan noise is a minor annoyance.

 

 

The bad news is gaming and x86 apps where performance is underwhelming. Apps that aren't native are seen to take around a 50% hit to performance.

 

 

 

I am shocked that x86 apps would be quite as bad as thT

 

 

 

I figured 20% would have been the hit.

 

 

I am pretty torn now.

 

 

I'll wait and see what else is said.

 

 

I don't care about gaming performance.

Naithin
41 posts

Geek


  #3250968 19-Jun-2024 21:24
First day of use of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x was largely as expected -- it's no game changer with none of the major AI features yet available. CoPilot is present in the more useful app-based form as opposed to the widget locked to the side of the screen in the preview build otherwise. 

 

Beyond that, it's just a good laptop. It feels nice to use, does everything I would want it to (within a business setting, I have no intent to try game on it; that's what my desktop is for). It managed some fairly chunky excel files with a bunch of powerpoints open at the same time, but again, just as you'd expect a laptop of this spec and price to do.

 

If I didn't already know it was using a Qualcomm ARM chip, I would've had no idea based on business use performance. 

 

The only giveaway, and perhaps a big deal for some, is that when I disconnected it from the dock (and power supply), it was estimating >11 hrs of life even before I went in to do any sort of power profile tweaks.

 

I didn't run it down to low to see if this was 'real' or not, but it appeared to be, in that I took it away from my desk for several meetings, some where I was presenting, others where just had to take notes or otherwise leave it somewhat idle, and I returned to desk with an estimate of remaining battery in line with the time I was away.

 

So initial indications on that front seem fairly impressive to me.

 

This isn't generally a big deal to me, as I'm generally back to desk frequently enough I can keep a normal healthy battery going -- although today might've pushed that envelope a little with being an 'all in' day for a large part of the business so most meetings taking place in person. Either way though, it's certainly nice to know it's an option.

 

Still just hanging out for that Recall function though... And it'll be a bit of a wait yet it seems, before it is even put back into the Windows Insider builds.

