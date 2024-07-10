First of all, feel free to scream at me. I'll understand.

A year ago I changed jobs. My new employer uses Macs instead of Windows PCs. I have been Anti-Apple for a very long time, so I wasn't very impressed, but I was looking forward to everything else about my new job so I didn't let it get to me. It's now 12 months later.

I would never, ever go back to a Windows PC. This Macbook Pro (M2) I've got is amazing. The battery just does not run out. The OS doesn't try to spy on me, or put adverts on the lock screen, start menu, or try to push Edge at me. But most importantly, when I open the lid it is instantly ready to work. Not 5 seconds of disk flashing, a bit of clunking and then an unlock screen. You open it, hit the fingerprint reader and it's like it's been booted up and running for the last hour.

The learning curve on MacOS for me was quite steep, but you mention being close to retirement so I am assuming you might have a bit of time to learn/figure it out. If I had to buy my own personal laptop today, I would buy a Macbook Air M3. And of course, I'd weep as I handed over a huge chunk of change. But I can not stress enough how amazing the battery and performance of these things is. It truly just goes and goes and goes, and does it fast.

At my old job we had the HP Laptops you've mentioned and they were great too, really solid and reliable, so if you (like I used to be) would rather hang yourself than use a Mac, I think you've picked a very solid choice. Though I would get 32G + bigger SSD. It'll give the laptop another 2 years of life and you won't get annoyed as it swaps when you open your 38th tab in Chrome.

Hope this helps.

[To be clear, I am not a Apple Fanboi! Or at least, not a full-on one. I still have a Google Pixel phone!!]