I am a few weeks away from semi-retirement, in which I'll be doing a mix of consultancy, land lording and voluntary governance. Looking for a laptop for general business use and little light video editing (short phone videos, cutting but no effects or filters or other fancy stuff). I'll be travelling quite a bit.
I have landed on this Buy the HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" FHD AG Touch Business Laptop Intel Core i7... ( 9E7W5PT ) online - PBTech.co.nz
I'd appreciate any feedback on suitability of this model or other suggestions. Also do I need 32GB of RAM or will 16GB suffice?