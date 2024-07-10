Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersNew Laptop Advice
MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


#315383 10-Jul-2024 10:51
Send private message

I am a few weeks away from semi-retirement, in which I'll be doing a mix of consultancy, land lording and voluntary governance.  Looking for a laptop for general business use and little light video editing (short phone videos, cutting but no effects or filters or other fancy stuff).    I'll be travelling quite a bit.

 

I have landed on this Buy the HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" FHD AG Touch Business Laptop Intel Core i7... ( 9E7W5PT ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

I'd appreciate any feedback on suitability of this model or other suggestions.  Also do I need 32GB of RAM or will 16GB suffice?

 

 




Mike

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258064 10-Jul-2024 11:10
Send private message

Probooks are great units and tend to last forever. Its all we use at work.

 

16GB is fine for most people, 32GB is a bit overkill unless you know the apps you will be using will need it. For what you've described, 16GB is fine - and you can upgrade it later down the track anyway if need be.

 

Take a look at the i5 units as well, while i7 is a power house, modern i5's are no slouches for day to day work/office stuff.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
eonsim
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3258079 10-Jul-2024 11:41
Send private message

Just be aware lots of modern laptops don't allow memory to be upgraded (the one you linked to does seem to), so worth checking that and if it can't be upgraded go with 32GB for future proofing.

 

Biggest question is probably how much battery life you want? Given the sorts of tasks you listed that's likely to be more of a significant limitation than the performance.

rb99
3384 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258081 10-Jul-2024 11:48
Send private message

Looks like the 32GB option also automatically doubles the size of the SSD. Just thought it might be worth noting. Its not my money...




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



muppet
2535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3258086 10-Jul-2024 12:18
Send private message

First of all, feel free to scream at me. I'll understand.

 

A year ago I changed jobs.  My new employer uses Macs instead of Windows PCs.  I have been Anti-Apple for a very long time, so I wasn't very impressed, but I was looking forward to everything else about my new job so I didn't let it get to me.  It's now 12 months later.

 

I would never, ever go back to a Windows PC.  This Macbook Pro (M2) I've got is amazing.  The battery just does not run out. The OS doesn't try to spy on me, or put adverts on the lock screen, start menu, or try to push Edge at me.  But most importantly, when I open the lid it is instantly ready to work. Not 5 seconds of disk flashing, a bit of clunking and then an unlock screen. You open it, hit the fingerprint reader and it's like it's been booted up and running for the last hour.

 

The learning curve on MacOS for me was quite steep, but you mention being close to retirement so I am assuming you might have a bit of time to learn/figure it out.  If I had to buy my own personal laptop today, I would buy a Macbook Air M3.  And of course, I'd weep as I handed over a huge chunk of change.  But I can not stress enough how amazing the battery and performance of these things is.  It truly just goes and goes and goes, and does it fast.

 

At my old job we had the HP Laptops you've mentioned and they were great too, really solid and reliable, so if you (like I used to be) would rather hang yourself than use a Mac, I think you've picked a very solid choice. Though I would get 32G + bigger SSD. It'll give the laptop another 2 years of life and you won't get annoyed as it swaps when you open your 38th tab in Chrome.

 

Hope this helps.

 

[To be clear, I am not a Apple Fanboi! Or at least, not a full-on one. I still have a Google Pixel phone!!]

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258089 10-Jul-2024 12:30
Send private message

eonsim:

 

Just be aware lots of modern laptops don't allow memory to be upgraded (the one you linked to does seem to), so worth checking that and if it can't be upgraded go with 32GB for future proofing.

 

Biggest question is probably how much battery life you want? Given the sorts of tasks you listed that's likely to be more of a significant limitation than the performance.

 

 

Probooks do tend to have a spare slot or user accessible slot to remove existing RAM. With HP, its their consumer models that tend to have soldered RAM limiting upgrade options. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258091 10-Jul-2024 12:32
Send private message

rb99:

 

Looks like the 32GB option also automatically doubles the size of the SSD. Just thought it might be worth noting. Its not my money...

 

 

PB's Probooks with the larger drives, are usually done by them, and not standard HP spec/build. I've had hit and miss with these systems, ordered 5 one day, 2/5 were DOA. PB tech insisted they couldnt fault them when returned, and eventually sent back to me. At top of the box was a worksheet showing they had replaced the RAM, and motherboards.

 

So if you do get one of the upgraded units, test it all ASAP to save time going back and forth with any issues.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

caffynz
248 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3258092 10-Jul-2024 12:34
Send private message

FWIW, I had an i7 ProBook for work, which performed really well, some light video editing along with generic business use including use of various software at the same time, and it was a nice size for travelling too. As the inbuilt webcam was 720p only, and since I needed to make nice presentation videos in HD, that got upgraded to a Lenovo with a 1080 inbuilt webcam. I'd recommend the ProBook, but as muppet says above, I am jealous of the battery longetivity my husband gets on his Macbook Pro (which I use sometimes) and how when he opens the lid it's ready to go. So if your budget stretches, I'd give some thought to a Macbook. 

 

 



nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3258093 10-Jul-2024 12:35
Send private message

450 has a one year warranty, get a hp car pack to boost to 3 or 5 years

 

Accidental damage protection is also worth considering however it is only covered on elitebooks

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Scott3
3895 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258095 10-Jul-2024 12:38
Send private message

Probook is a really solid business laptop.

Should note that it is a little chunky, and only gets 1 year warranty, when compared to the Elitebook which comes above it in the range (3 years). The warranties are both onsite though, which is great compared to a consumer (send it away for 2 weeks) warranty.

 

 

 

Wife has one. Hers has only 1 USB C port, which is a bit lacking by modern standards, but otherwise has been fine.


Note you do pay a premium for the business grade HP.


Just taken delivery of a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (with 14th gen Core ultra 155H processor, 32GB ram, 1TB SSD, OLED screen etc, support upgraded to 2 years onsite etc) for under $2k (via their online Educational store).

This is very much a consumer grade machine (historically the yogi line has issues with the screen hinges breaking, but I am hoping they have sorted that out now), and lacks the touch screen, but my partner wanted something slimmer than her current Pro-book, and we wanted a powerful spec sheet at a cheap price, so it worked for us. (it will largely live plugged into a dock on a desk, so we didn't feel we needed the durability of a corporate issue probook).

Delorean
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258096 10-Jul-2024 12:49
Send private message

muppet:

 

First of all, feel free to scream at me. I'll understand.

 

A year ago I changed jobs.  My new employer uses Macs instead of Windows PCs.  I have been Anti-Apple for a very long time, so I wasn't very impressed, but I was looking forward to everything else about my new job so I didn't let it get to me.  It's now 12 months later.

 

I would never, ever go back to a Windows PC.  This Macbook Pro (M2) I've got is amazing.  The battery just does not run out. The OS doesn't try to spy on me, or put adverts on the lock screen, start menu, or try to push Edge at me.  But most importantly, when I open the lid it is instantly ready to work. Not 5 seconds of disk flashing, a bit of clunking and then an unlock screen. You open it, hit the fingerprint reader and it's like it's been booted up and running for the last hour.

 

The learning curve on MacOS for me was quite steep, but you mention being close to retirement so I am assuming you might have a bit of time to learn/figure it out.  If I had to buy my own personal laptop today, I would buy a Macbook Air M3.  And of course, I'd weep as I handed over a huge chunk of change.  But I can not stress enough how amazing the battery and performance of these things is.  It truly just goes and goes and goes, and does it fast.

 

At my old job we had the HP Laptops you've mentioned and they were great too, really solid and reliable, so if you (like I used to be) would rather hang yourself than use a Mac, I think you've picked a very solid choice. Though I would get 32G + bigger SSD. It'll give the laptop another 2 years of life and you won't get annoyed as it swaps when you open your 38th tab in Chrome.

 

Hope this helps.

 

[To be clear, I am not a Apple Fanboi! Or at least, not a full-on one. I still have a Google Pixel phone!!]

 

 

 

 

That's interesting; I assume you must be in some sort of design workforce. As it's rare to have a Mac Centric environment - especially in corporate or government 




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Scott3
3895 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258109 10-Jul-2024 13:28
Send private message

Should also note, if you are traveling a lot, you may be better off going down a size or two from the 15.6 incl laptop listed (of course that entirely depends on how much laptop you are willing to lug around).

 

 

 

On ram, given you mentioned video, I would say go for 32GB. These days 16GB is kind of the minimum, and 32 / 64GB for heavy stuff.


I am using 16.6GB / 63.4GB on my work machine at the moment, and I don't really have anything heavy open. 15 internet tabs, 1 pdf viewer, 4 outlook windows etc. On my prior machine (16gb ram), it was very easy to max out.

bendud
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258115 10-Jul-2024 13:42
Send private message

Lots of Macs in universities - both staff and (in medicine anyway) >90% of the students as there’s no need for specialist windows only software.

It’s interesting that if you look at somewhere like The Verge the “best laptop” is the MacBook Air still, ahead of the windows machines. The screen/keyboard/trackpad/battery/speed combo is remarkably good - particularly the battery duration.

Obviously there are plenty of usage scenarios where Macs just can’t cope with the software needs (particularly science and engineering) but if you can cope with MacOS then for general use I think the current crop of MacBooks are an excellent choice, assuming you don’t need a touch screen.

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258122 10-Jul-2024 13:57
Send private message

Thanks All.  It sounds like I am on the right track.  To answer many useful comments in one place.

 

Apple: I'm too cheap.  Plus I don't have any other apple products

 

Camera: I hadn't thought to check that.  I have a 1080 external camera at my workstation at home, but 720 should be enough for the road.

 

Elitebook: I have one for work now, they upgraded me the week before I resigned (whoops).  I might see if I can buy it

 

RAM: I think I'll stick with 16GB.  If that proves to be poor decision, I've done RAM upgrades before.

 

Size: 15" is what I have now.  I'm OK with lugging it around

 

 




Mike

Handle9
11101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258186 10-Jul-2024 15:21
Send private message

Delorean:

muppet:


First of all, feel free to scream at me. I'll understand.


A year ago I changed jobs.  My new employer uses Macs instead of Windows PCs.  I have been Anti-Apple for a very long time, so I wasn't very impressed, but I was looking forward to everything else about my new job so I didn't let it get to me.  It's now 12 months later.


I would never, ever go back to a Windows PC.  This Macbook Pro (M2) I've got is amazing.  The battery just does not run out. The OS doesn't try to spy on me, or put adverts on the lock screen, start menu, or try to push Edge at me.  But most importantly, when I open the lid it is instantly ready to work. Not 5 seconds of disk flashing, a bit of clunking and then an unlock screen. You open it, hit the fingerprint reader and it's like it's been booted up and running for the last hour.


The learning curve on MacOS for me was quite steep, but you mention being close to retirement so I am assuming you might have a bit of time to learn/figure it out.  If I had to buy my own personal laptop today, I would buy a Macbook Air M3.  And of course, I'd weep as I handed over a huge chunk of change.  But I can not stress enough how amazing the battery and performance of these things is.  It truly just goes and goes and goes, and does it fast.


At my old job we had the HP Laptops you've mentioned and they were great too, really solid and reliable, so if you (like I used to be) would rather hang yourself than use a Mac, I think you've picked a very solid choice. Though I would get 32G + bigger SSD. It'll give the laptop another 2 years of life and you won't get annoyed as it swaps when you open your 38th tab in Chrome.


Hope this helps.


[To be clear, I am not a Apple Fanboi! Or at least, not a full-on one. I still have a Google Pixel phone!!]



 


That's interesting; I assume you must be in some sort of design workforce. As it's rare to have a Mac Centric environment - especially in corporate or government 



It’s not uncommon anymore in a lot of corporates. Office 365 has made it quite normal.

My employer started offering Mac’s as one of our options for a standard client around 18 months ago. From what I have been told one of the largest AD installations globally so we are not a niche business.

Handle9
11101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258188 10-Jul-2024 15:25
Send private message

If you are considering a 15 inch laptop I’d want one that is higher res than 1080p. IMO 1080p is fine up to 13-14 inches but I’d want to use something QHD at 15 inches.

Saying that I’d never buy a 15 inch laptop. I really prefer something smaller and lighter.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright