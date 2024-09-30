jonathan18: 

In the next few months I’ll need to get my son a Windows laptop for high school. Given his history of device abuse, I’m looking only s/h and for something relatively robust - preference is for an Elitebook or Probook.



Also wanting it to be fairly modern and come with a decent warranty (and ideally a docking station). Budget is up to/around $1k.



What firms would people recommend I keep an eye on? There’s obviously PB Tech, but I imagine there are other websites or even potentially TM sellers that sell decent and modern equipment at an ok price.



Thanks for any recommendations.