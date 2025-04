I'm looking at a new laptop and I see Just Laptops selling one that meets 95% of my wants and needs and desires.

When I google street viewed them at 460 Manukau Rd, Epsom I was quite dismayed at their rundown premises, looks dodgy.

Are they legit and decent to deal with?

Also, part of the 5% is that the laptop comes with Win11 Home, and I've only ever used Pro edition of earlier Windows versions.

Is the lack of Bitlocker Drive Encryption the only difference worth noting? And is it a big deal?