Hi guys,



I'm after a Windows laptop with Windows 10/11 and around 16GB of RAM for my partner.

It won't be her primary laptop, but just a laptop to do assessments on so it doesn't need to be too fancy.



I've been looking on PB Tech for refurb laptops but was wondering if anyone could recommend retailers?



While we are on the topic, if you have a Windows laptop kicking around and would like to sell it for cheap let me know!

Her budget is around $400-600.



Thank you