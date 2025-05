ascroft: Make sure that the cable isn't just a USB-C charging cable - if it is, go out and get a USB-C to USB-C cable whose description explicitly says that it supports video transfer and that it supports USB Power Delivery - ideally from the supplier of the monitor........

This.I spent a good few hours last night comparing usbc cables before buying one that supports various 5W power. And the descriptions often has 'does not support video'. While some chunky short ones do. There's always loss over distance naturally. So not all can achieve high speed data/power needed.And they seem you need a chip in the connector to advise the various QC/DP capabilitiesThose new 100-200W cables look good on paper. Until you realise not all support video.I just picked up the ugreen 100w from PB to expand my QC charging capabilities.Hiding in the description is"Complies with USB 2.0 standard and NOT support video output."But I have no current need for video. So all is fine.You'll be wanting one that mentions a 3.1/3.2 usb standard for video (also has a chip in the connector)The price jumps a bit.