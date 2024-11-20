Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAsus tuf a14 vs asus vivobook pro 16x oled
chuckchriscw

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#317846 20-Nov-2024 19:04
Send private message

Hi, trying to decide which between the two laptops to get. I am choosing between the asus tuf a14 2024 model with amd ryzen ai 9 hx370 plus nvidia 4060 and asus vivobook pro 16x with the intel core i9-13989hx with nvidia 4060 gpu.

Im leaning towards the vivobook because of the oled screen. In saying that, reviews point to poor battery life.

sus tuf on the other hand has a brighter screen and excellent battery life..

Are gpu perfomance the same on both laptops?

Any thoughts or advice regadding this would be appreciated.

Many thanks.

Create new topic
Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311170 20-Nov-2024 20:53
Send private message

they have the same GPU but the TUF seems to have 100W dedicated to the GPU where as the Vivobook has 90 so there will be a small performance difference.

 

Vivobook has a bigger aspect ratio and an OLED panel which should look better but as you mention the battery life is worse. but its also 16in vs 14in.

 

Vivobook is now nearly 2 generations behind in CPU with the 13900H whereas the TUF is on the latest gen AMD.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3311211 20-Nov-2024 22:13
Send private message

Don’t forget the 13/14th gen intel cpu issues. May not want to risk it.

timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311240 21-Nov-2024 07:35
Send private message

What will you use the laptop for? Gaming, internet, school, etc. Are you considering other brands? I would only recommend HP, Lenovo and Dell laptops based on my experiences with other brands, though my experience with Asus is one laptop about five years ago so it may not be applicable.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright