chuckchriscw

Hi, trying to decide which between the two laptops to get. I am choosing between the asus tuf a14 2024 model with amd ryzen ai 9 hx370 plus nvidia 4060 and asus vivobook pro 16x with the intel core i9-13989hx with nvidia 4060 gpu.
Im leaning towards the vivobook because of the oled screen. In saying that, reviews point to poor battery life.
sus tuf on the other hand has a brighter screen and excellent battery life..
Are gpu perfomance the same on both laptops?
Any thoughts or advice regadding this would be appreciated.
Many thanks.