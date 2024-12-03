staceymisc:

I am weighing up the following options,

ASUS TUF A14 - HX370 | RTX 4060 | 32 GB | 2 TB - $2,949

ASUS Strix G16 (2024) - 14900HX | RTX 4070 | 32 GB | 2 TB - $3,879

ASUS Strix G16 (2023) - 13650HX | RTX 4060 | 32 GB | 1.5 TB - $2,859

In terms of performance my understanding is that,

- The 4070 G16 will have about 50% more CPU performance and 25% more GPU performance compared with the 4060 G16

- The A14 will have about 5% more CPU performance and 15% less GPU performance (due to lower watt limit) compared with the 4060 G16

Judging purely by performance the A14 gets a bit left in dust by the 4070 G16 and comes out similar compared with the 4060 G16. But where the A14 excels is in crushing both G16's in battery life and portability.

The main use of this laptop will be office (outlook/excel/etc) and web/cloud apps while hooked up to 2 external monitors. Outside of this I need to use it in the same way while being from the desk (ie using the laptop screen for these tasks) but I am worried a 14in screen may just not offer enough screen real estate. Maybe someone who works from a 14in or 16in can have some input?

Outside of the main use I would like to use it for a bit of casual gaming as well, hence why I want something with a GPU.

With the use case out of the way what is most important to me is the lifespan of the laptop both in terms of useful life (being limited by processing power in the future) and its actual lifespan. Ideally I would like something that I could still use in 5 years, although I'm not sure if this is actually a reasonable expectation to have for a gaming laptop/portable heater...

It seems like its all trade off's and value is somewhat equal across the board? Or am i missing something?

Would be interested to hear what others think.