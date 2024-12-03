Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAnother 'Help me decide' Laptop thread
staceymisc

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317979 3-Dec-2024 17:24
Send private message

I am weighing up the following options,

 

ASUS TUF A14 - HX370 | RTX 4060 | 32 GB | 2 TB - $2,949
ASUS Strix G16 (2024) - 14900HX | RTX 4070 | 32 GB | 2 TB - $3,879
ASUS Strix G16 (2023) - 13650HX | RTX 4060 | 32 GB | 1.5 TB - $2,859

 

In terms of performance my understanding is that,
- The 4070 G16 will have about 50% more CPU performance and 25% more GPU performance compared with the 4060 G16
- The A14 will have about 5% more CPU performance and 15% less GPU performance (due to lower watt limit) compared with the 4060 G16 

 

Judging purely by performance the A14 gets a bit left in dust by the 4070 G16 and comes out similar compared with the 4060 G16. But where the A14 excels is in crushing both G16's in battery life and portability. 

 

The main use of this laptop will be office (outlook/excel/etc) and web/cloud apps while hooked up to 2 external monitors. Outside of this I need to use it in the same way while being from the desk (ie using the laptop screen for these tasks) but I am worried a 14in screen may just not offer enough screen real estate. Maybe someone who works from a 14in or 16in can have some input?

 

Outside of the main use I would like to use it for a bit of casual gaming as well, hence why I want something with a GPU.

 

With the use case out of the way what is most important to me is the lifespan of the laptop both in terms of useful life (being limited by processing power in the future) and its actual lifespan. Ideally I would like something that I could still use in 5 years, although I'm not sure if this is actually a reasonable expectation to have for a gaming laptop/portable heater... 

 

It seems like its all trade off's and value is somewhat equal across the board? Or am i missing something?

 

Would be interested to hear what others think.

Create new topic
Qazzy03
450 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315563 3-Dec-2024 17:35
Send private message

Your working/office computing requirements are pretty low. 

 

Have you thought about getting a standard/semi-custom office laptop i.e 
https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/p/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpade/lenovo-thinkpad-e14-gen-6-14-inch-amd/21m3cto1wwnz4

 

And just hook up a

 

  •  Switch,
  • Xbox,
  • PS,
  • Steam deck to the external monitors? or having the switch / steam deck in their portable mode. 

You would save like $1,000 - $2,500 and have an as good or better gaming experience. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
staceymisc

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3315567 3-Dec-2024 17:56
Send private message

@Qazzy

 

You're not wrong about my primary requirements. I have thought about what you suggest, but I want a PC for gaming.

Qazzy03
450 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315616 3-Dec-2024 18:21
Send private message

staceymisc:

 

 I want a PC for gaming.

 

 

I think that is fine, I PC game too. 
Personally, I think gaming laptops are very expensive for what they are.

 

Do you need a portable machine?

 

The Steam deck is a gaming PC,
I take it with me when I travel and can hook it up to a TV and Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and I can play all my Steam games. 

 

Otherwise, if the laptop is going to stay where it is, you can get small form factor PCs too. 

 

for example

 

https://extremepc.co.nz/jonsbo-tiny-gaming-pc-intel-i5-14400f-32gb-ram-1tb-ssd-rtx-4060-win11/

 

However, if your heart is set on a laptop, I will wish you the best of luck and happy gaming.
I have limited laptop GPU&CPU knowledge. 

 

 



timmmay
20457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315627 3-Dec-2024 19:05
Send private message

Laptops are a significant compromise. Do you really, really need it that portable or small? You can get a faster desktop for less money. Do you have external screens where you take the laptop to?

 

Could a desktop / steam deck at home and a standard laptop could make sense?

SpartanVXL
1263 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315637 3-Dec-2024 20:04
Send private message

None of the Intel 13th/14th gen CPU’s are recommended thanks to Intel’s voltage issue.

I concur with others, if you really want it to last even a small form factor PC is far better than a laptop, simply due to it being upgradeable if you need it.

The GPU’s on laptops are power limited and don’t perform as well as desktop counterparts. If you are going to be stationary and plugged in you might as well get something that will actually use power.

K8Toledo
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315771 4-Dec-2024 00:14
Send private message

I'd buy an ex lease Lenovo Thinkpad for work, then use the money saved to purchase a gaming desktop. 

 

 

 

The term "Gaming Laptop" seems like an oxymoron imho.

 

For under 2K you could get a machine with 32GB RAM, Ryzen 7 8C/16T CPU, and RTX 4080 8GB, that would blow the doors off of an ASUS gaming laptop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright