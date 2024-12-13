I have an old laptop from 2005.

I don't use it. I keep it for nostalgia reasons whenever I want to play with Windows XP.

The computer itself is in a box in our attic, which has no temperature control. It gets warm and cold up there. The battery has been discharged for well over a decade now and the last time I used the laptop I made sure to remove it.

Is there any realistic risk of this battery posing a fire hazard? I'm conscious of the fact that sometimes batteries can inflate and leak gas or even burst into flames, but I've only heard about this from devices that are being used. I wonder if a 19 y.o. external battery in a laptop, discharged for many years, poses any risk?