Be careful, as two of these are only 8GB RAM, and Apple has now increased the base spec to 16GB. The refurbished prices don't reflect this, they base the discount on the original price, and so right now the refurbished deals aren't that great.

The M2 with 16GB of RAM is currently $1538 new at Noel Leeming, so it doesn't make sense to pay $1649 for a refurbished one:

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-macbook-air-13-inch-%28m2%29-16gb256gb--8-core-cpu-8-core-gpu----midnight/N233790.html

The M2 with 256GB was the one with the problem with the slower SSD speeds, as it was a single 256 GB chip vs 2 x 128GB on the M1 and M3, but in reality the SSD doesn't affect the user experience much, and having 16GB RAM would be my primary concern.

Apple is likely to bring out an M4 Macbook Air in the next few months, and the rumour is that they will keep the M2 as the cheaper variant and drop the M3 from sale when they do this. I would expect price rises when they bring out the M4 as the NZD is quite weak at the moment.