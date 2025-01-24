Hi

Shopback is having a 15% rebate on Apple tomorrow (to a maximum of $250), so I’ve decided to hit go on purchasing a refurbished MacBook.

I have no idea which of these options is preferable?I only need it for general home usage.

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/FRXV3X/A/Refurbished-13-inch-MacBook-Air-Apple-M3-Chip-with-8-Core-CPU-and-8-Core-GPU-Midnight?fnode=1a09286adf160d0ee6af159e9996c1dcc561b2496504a8b568caac319ae664d97f2bc478aa2cd7e01f1c0985f12b7760e4f0cb684f0f10a64a776af67c0adc05ecf943469956aba28451a4bd384b6c94

This one looks like the newest model, but then there are older ones that are more expensive?

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/G15S3X/A/refurbished-13-inch-macbook-air-apple-m2-chip-with-8%E2%80%91core-cpu-and-8%E2%80%91core-gpu-space-gray?fnode=f4026134c0aaa51aea39f54668220b5cba6a33c59c90061927d3e29ae5cc096165f5dcec169f734dbee71d8513151082e6c21d313615a747faee077dbc2a684746113abff7f9b55c4a8788ce5a716ddd

Or am I just as well off with the cheaper one?

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/FLXW3X/A/refurbished-13-inch-macbook-air-apple-m2-chip-with-8%E2%80%91core-cpu-and-8%E2%80%91core-gpu-space-gray?fnode=f4026134c0aaa51aea39f54668220b5cba6a33c59c90061927d3e29ae5cc096165f5dcec169f734dbee71d8513151082e6c21d313615a747faee077dbc2a684746113abff7f9b55c4a8788ce5a716ddd

Any thoughts would be much appreciated.

Thanks in advance!